Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Positive Signs Of Recovery As Business Credit Demand Grows

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 6:26 am
Press Release: Equifax

Equifax New Zealand Quarterly Business Credit Demand Index: June 2023

  • Overall business credit applications increased by +6.3% (vs June quarter 2022)
  • Business loan applications were up +7.2% (vs June quarter 2022)
  • Trade credit applications rose by +1.1% (vs June quarter 2022)
  • Asset finance applications increased by +13.2% (vs June quarter 2022)

AUCKLAND – 3 AUGUST 2023 – Business credit demand grew +6.3% year on year in the second quarter of 2023, the biggest increase in two years. This is a positive sign for NZ businesses and the economy as demand returns to pre-pandemic volumes

The data has been released today by Equifax New Zealand, the global data, analytics and technology company and leading provider of credit information and analysis, in line with the Equifax Quarterly Business Credit Demand Index - June 2023. The Index measures the volume of credit applications for trade credit, business loans and asset finance.

According to Equifax, asset finance (+13.2%) and business loans (+7.2%) were the largest contributors to the June quarter increase, with trade credit relatively soft (+1.1%) year on year. This is a strong turnaround from previous quarters.

Equifax New Zealand Managing Director, Angus Luffman, says, “Towards the end of Q1 we observed some recovery in business credit demand which has flowed into the latest quarter. NZ businesses are getting on with business, with support from lenders. The availability and growth of business credit is a key foundation of economic growth. Business credit demand growth for Q2 was exhibited across the lender landscape, which indicates broad based demand growth.”

The rise in demand was led by Transport (+29.7%), Accommodation and Food Services (+16.2%), Manufacturing (+15.4%), Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing (+10.9%), Construction (+9.1%) and Retail Trade (+8.3%) who experienced an increase in applications across all forms of commercial credit. A notable decline was Rental, Hiring and Real Estate Services (-3.4%).

Asset finance demand returned to growth in Q2, driven by the Accommodation and Food Services (+54.7%), Transport (+53.0%), Manufacturing (+40.4%) and Construction (23.8%) sectors. The Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing sector was a notable outlier, up +2.4% compared to the same period last year.

“Activity in both services and asset building segments are an encouraging sign for broader cross sector activity. Businesses investing in productive assets, either as upgrades or new, indicates broader economic activity and productivity,” says Luffman.

Trade credit applications (+1.1%) still remained relatively soft. “We expect trade credit to remain subdued as businesses tighten trading terms to cope with the cash flow squeeze as costs continue to rise,” Luffman added.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Equifax on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 