Celebrating 30 Years Of Toast Martinborough

Make your way to Martinborough on Sunday 19th November to celebrate the 30th year of New Zealand’s most esteemed wine and food festival.

What’s in store for this year’s festival?

As Toast celebrates its 30th year, the 2023 festival promises to be truly memorable.

10,000 visitors will be welcomed to indulge on a journey across eight picturesque festival sites, featuring twelve local vineyards. From revered favourites like Palliser Estate, Ata Rangi, Te Kairanga, Martinborough Vineyard, Luna Estate, Tirohana Estate, Escarpment and Moy Hall to exciting newcomers such as On Giants Shoulders, Huntress, Big Sky Wines and Stad_ko Wines. To complement the exceptional wine selection, Martinborough Brewery will create a special festival beer, adding a unique touch to the beverage experience. Supported by the region's finest food and most revelled entertainment, it will undoubtedly be a blissful day amidst the vines.

This year, festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy an elevated level of luxury at Toast while delving deeper into Martinborough's exquisite wines. Exclusive VIP experiences will be available at Palliser Estate, Ata Rangi and The Runholder festival sites.

Festivities in Martinborough will extend beyond the Sunday, with a program of supporting pop-up events, curated by local Martinborough businesses. From Friday the 17th to Monday the 20th November, visitors will have the opportunity to discover an array of exciting experiences. From gin garden parties to art and ceramic workshops to delightful treats amidst the olive groves. The weekend will be a showcase of Martinborough's best.

We’ll be giving festival-goers the opportunity to add a touch of nostalgia and grandeur to their Toast experience this year, with Steam Incorporated’s heritage train making its way over the hill from Wellington. The Tranzit bus service connecting Wellington, Palmerston North and various locations within the Wairarapa, will continue to be available for festival-goers as in previous years.

Tauherenikau Camping Village will also be back for a second year, with their thoughtfully designed accommodation packages, nestled amidst the native trees. Featuring two nights in either a fully furnished glamping tent, powered motorhome / caravan site, non-powered motorhome or caravan site or a BYO tent site, plus a BBQ dinner cooked by Rose & Smith over fire and coals on Saturday, General Admission Toast ticket and return coach transfer to Martinborough on Sunday are all included.

Mark your calendars

Ariel Codde, General Manager of Toast Martinborough, encourages people to act quickly to secure tickets “Our 30th year is set to surpass all expectations, featuring an exceptional event program and a bustling atmosphere in Martinborough throughout the festival weekend. Don’t miss out on what’s going to be an unforgettable celebration!”.

• The festival program, including the supporting pop-up events, will be unveiled on the Toast website on 1 August.

• Toast email subscribers will have exclusive access to discounted Early Bird tickets from 14 August, with General Admission going on sale from 16 August.

• The festival will be held in Martinborough on Sunday 19 November, 2023.

Toast festival and VIP tickets, train and bus transport, pop-up events tickets and Tauherenikau accommodation packages will be available via iTICKET.

“Palliser are thrilled to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Toast Martinborough, and feel humbled to be one of the founding wineries who are still actively involved in the event. Palliser’s previous managing director, Richard Riddiford, was instrumental in uniting the Martinborough wineries to stage an event that brings people to our boutique wine village, raises the profile of our premium wines, and contributes to the local economy”, says Pip Goodwin CEO of Palliser Estate.

“Toast is an exceptional event for Wairarapa. It’s well-known and much loved, attracting visitors here from throughout New Zealand and overseas for over 30 years. It has put Martinborough on the world wine map, firmly cementing the town as the place to enjoy premium wines”, says Anna Nielson, general manager of Destination Wairarapa.

To learn more and sign up to the mailing list to receive exclusive access to Early Bird tickets, visit www.toastmartinborough.co.nz

