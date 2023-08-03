Auckland Strike Player Wins $200,000

2 August 2023

One lucky player from Auckland will be celebrating tonight after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Whitcoulls Glenfield in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Whitcoulls Glenfield should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

