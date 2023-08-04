Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ligchine Laser Guided Concrete Screeds – Beyond Level

Friday, 4 August 2023
Press Release: YRCO

Founded in the USA, Ligchine, a global leader of innovative cost-saving concrete screeding equipment is now in New Zealand. Since 2008 the company has rapidly expanded to become a market leader in laser-guided and 3D GPS/LPS-guided concrete technology and can now boast an impressive range of automated concrete screeding machines backed by a worldwide distribution network.

Ligchine is now literally cementing its place in history with the launch of a new product that not only redefines innovation but takes it to a new level. And what’s more, it places Youngman Richardson, New Zealand distributor, for SCREEDSAVER MAX PLUS® (the first model of the range to arrive in New Zealand) at the forefront of a revolution that will see a major change to the way concrete floors are delivered to any future building, warehouse or facility that requires a large flat floor.

Youngman Richardson’s Sales Director, Phil Fairfield, first noticed the Ligchine range at the World of Concrete Expo and immediately saw its potential for the concrete industry in New Zealand. With a full range of automated flatwork screeding machines available and square meter rates of 278m-929m per hour, both small and larger contractors can now benefit from a state-of-the-art product that is accurate, durable, versatile and, above all, affordable.

“Ligchine is a family-owned and operated company with values similar to Youngman Richardson who are genuinely interested and excited about their products now having a presence in our country,” says Phil Fairfield.

“Introducing these outstanding machines will not only help our concrete customers in their quest to improve their own productivity and profitability but also provide better outcomes for their clients.”

The SCREEDSAVER MAX PLUS® builds on the strengths of its other high-performance boom-operated screeds with a lightweight body that makes it easy to manoeuvre, drive in and transport by trailer from site to site.

The SCREEDSAVER MAX PLUS® is packed with features, including a laser-guided concrete screed that, when combined with TOPCON technology, will delight local contractors familiar with the benefits TOPCON provides when it comes to maintaining levelling accuracy. It will also help them to work more quickly and profitably by being able to produce and deliver a more consistent flatter surface.

SCREEDSAVER MAX PLUS® SPECIFICATIONS

  • Width: 1.9m
  • Length: 4.8m
  • Height: 1.7m
  • Weight: 2177kg
  • 2-wheel proportional drive
  • ScreedShiftTM Pivoting Frame provides up to 1.6m side-to-side screed head with a pivoting boom member
  • Screed coverage: 5.18m boom extension with a 3m High-Performance screed head
  • Honda iGHX800, electronic fuel injection, air-cooled, four-stroke, 24.9HP (18.5kW)
  • Comes with: 2D Laser levelling for Grade, Slope. Dual Scope Topcon LS-B1190.
  • Optional: 3D Systems for Contoured concrete paving – Topcon 3D, GPS satellite control or LPS robotic.

For more information or an on-site demonstration, contact Youngman Richardson Auckland Head Office 09 443 2436. Mt Wellington, Auckland 09 553 5470; Wellington 04 212 2456 or for South Island enquiries 03 341 6923. Alternatively, visit our website

yrco.co.nz

