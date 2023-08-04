Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advertising Sector Responds To Climate Emergency With Ambitious Sustainability Initiative

Friday, 4 August 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Ad Net Zero

Ad Net Zero, has launched in Aotearoa New Zealand today, with a mission to accelerate the decarbonisation of the advertising industry.

Launched first in the UK in late 2020, New Zealand will become the fourth region globally to harness the Ad Net Zero framework to help the advertising sector reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and support the transition to a sustainable economy.

Ad Net Zero is a five-point action plan* that supports the transition to net zero emissions for a $3.4b industry**. It has already garnered the support of major foundation partners ANZ, BNZ, EECA, Go Media, Google, Kiwi Bank, Meridian, One New Zealand, oOh!media, SCG, Sky and TVNZ and aims to:

1. Reduce emissions from advertising business operations

2. Reduce emissions from advertising production

3. Reduce emissions from media planning and buying

4. Reduce advertising emissions through awards and from events

5. Harness advertising's power to support behaviour change.

Supporters are required to have created a greenhouse gas emission inventory within the first 12 months of becoming a Supporter and a science-based target in line with the Paris Agreement, as well as an emissions reduction plan by year two.

Additionally, Supporters are invited to participate in working groups that will collaborate on efforts to streamline industry efforts such as agreeing on a consistent measurement approach for ad-related emissions.

Hon. James Shaw, Minister of Climate Change, attended the special launch event in Auckland today.

“The launch of Ad Net Zero is a positive step towards bringing the advertising industry together to work towards a lower carbon future.”

“The climate crisis is the most pressing issue affecting us all. It is important we continue to elevate the sustainability conversation to drive lasting behaviour change and shape the world for the better,” says Shaw.

A steering group made up of representatives from across New Zealand’s advertising industry supply chain are leading the Ad Net Zero initiative***.

Steering group spokesperson, Simon Lendrum, Chief Executive of Commercial Communications Council, says “The advertising industry has proven time and again the power of collective creative thinking and innovation. Both will be essential in reducing carbon emissions across the entire advertising ecosystem.

“Individually, many organisations in the sector are already playing their part, but the Ad Net Zero initiative is about deep sector-wide collaboration – and supporting those just starting their journey,” he says.

As well as foundation partners, the initiative has early agency support from Acumen Republic, Clemenger Group, DDB, Dentsu, FCB, Federation, Harvey Cameron, Hearts and Science, Lassoo, MBM, Motion Sickness, OMD, PHD, Pitchblack, Quantum Jump, RUN, Saatchi & Saatchi, Spark Foundry, The Monkeys, True, Together, VMLY&R and YoungShand.

The advertising sector in New Zealand employs an estimated 44,000. The Ad Net Zero framework supports a future in which ads are made by sustainable businesses, using sustainable production processes, and distributed through sustainable media supply chains, while promoting sustainable products, services and behaviours.

For more information, visit: adnetzero.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ad Net Zero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 