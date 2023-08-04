Advertising Sector Responds To Climate Emergency With Ambitious Sustainability Initiative

Ad Net Zero, has launched in Aotearoa New Zealand today, with a mission to accelerate the decarbonisation of the advertising industry.

Launched first in the UK in late 2020, New Zealand will become the fourth region globally to harness the Ad Net Zero framework to help the advertising sector reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and support the transition to a sustainable economy.

Ad Net Zero is a five-point action plan* that supports the transition to net zero emissions for a $3.4b industry**. It has already garnered the support of major foundation partners ANZ, BNZ, EECA, Go Media, Google, Kiwi Bank, Meridian, One New Zealand, oOh!media, SCG, Sky and TVNZ and aims to:

1. Reduce emissions from advertising business operations

2. Reduce emissions from advertising production

3. Reduce emissions from media planning and buying

4. Reduce advertising emissions through awards and from events

5. Harness advertising's power to support behaviour change.

Supporters are required to have created a greenhouse gas emission inventory within the first 12 months of becoming a Supporter and a science-based target in line with the Paris Agreement, as well as an emissions reduction plan by year two.

Additionally, Supporters are invited to participate in working groups that will collaborate on efforts to streamline industry efforts such as agreeing on a consistent measurement approach for ad-related emissions.

Hon. James Shaw, Minister of Climate Change, attended the special launch event in Auckland today.

“The launch of Ad Net Zero is a positive step towards bringing the advertising industry together to work towards a lower carbon future.”

“The climate crisis is the most pressing issue affecting us all. It is important we continue to elevate the sustainability conversation to drive lasting behaviour change and shape the world for the better,” says Shaw.

A steering group made up of representatives from across New Zealand’s advertising industry supply chain are leading the Ad Net Zero initiative***.

Steering group spokesperson, Simon Lendrum, Chief Executive of Commercial Communications Council, says “The advertising industry has proven time and again the power of collective creative thinking and innovation. Both will be essential in reducing carbon emissions across the entire advertising ecosystem.

“Individually, many organisations in the sector are already playing their part, but the Ad Net Zero initiative is about deep sector-wide collaboration – and supporting those just starting their journey,” he says.

As well as foundation partners, the initiative has early agency support from Acumen Republic, Clemenger Group, DDB, Dentsu, FCB, Federation, Harvey Cameron, Hearts and Science, Lassoo, MBM, Motion Sickness, OMD, PHD, Pitchblack, Quantum Jump, RUN, Saatchi & Saatchi, Spark Foundry, The Monkeys, True, Together, VMLY&R and YoungShand.

The advertising sector in New Zealand employs an estimated 44,000. The Ad Net Zero framework supports a future in which ads are made by sustainable businesses, using sustainable production processes, and distributed through sustainable media supply chains, while promoting sustainable products, services and behaviours.

For more information, visit: adnetzero.co.nz

