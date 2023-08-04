Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Generative & AutoAI Consulting Service For Companies In New Zealand, Australia And The United Kingdom

Friday, 4 August 2023, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Matrix Consulting AI

Matrix Consulting AI provides strategic advisory services to help businesses in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom use Generative AI to scale.

Matrix Consulting AI is excited to announce its new Generative AI Consulting service, offering AutoAI consulting, Generative AI strategy and planning.

With a team of experienced AutoAI analysts and expert Generative AI strategists, Matrix Consulting AI provides businesses in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom with the latest advice on using Generative Artificial Intelligence technology to scale and make more profit.

“The rapid growth of Generative AI makes it difficult for businesses to grasp the commercial benefits. Matrix Consulting AI is a new consultancy that helps companies scale using Generative AI.” - Glen Maguire, CEO

Our team of dedicated consultants will help you develop a detailed Generative AI plan for your business, ensuring that you have the right strategies to maximise the potential of Generative AI.

Our consultants will assess your current infrastructure and provide tailored advice on leveraging the power of Generative AI to achieve your business goals. We offer a comprehensive suite of Generative AI services, from planning and implementation to training and support. Our team works closely with you to ensure you stay informed about the latest developments in Generative AI and can make the best decisions for your business.

Our expert AI advisors will tailor your Generative AI strategy to your organisation's strategic goals and short and long-term objectives.

At Matrix Consulting AI, we believe in providing only the highest quality services and are committed to delivering the best Generative AI strategy for your business. Our team is highly experienced in AutoAI and Generative AI technology and can provide superior guidance on the most effective strategy for your company.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Matrix Consulting AI on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 