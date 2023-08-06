Auckland Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

05 August

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be on cloud nine after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Avondale Foodmarket in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Wednesday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it only takes one ticket to win.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

