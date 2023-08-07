Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ On Air And RNZ Confirm Funding For Local Democracy Reporting For The Year Ahead

Monday, 7 August 2023, 11:11 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The Local Democracy Reporting scheme will be funded for an additional year by NZ On Air and RNZ, due to its significant contribution to supporting regional journalism.

The flagship scheme was established in 2019 by the News Publishers’ Association (NPA), RNZ and NZ On Air as a way to boost local democracy reporting across Aotearoa New Zealand. In the past two years, it was funded via the Public Interest Journalism Fund (PIJF), which ended on 30 June 2023.

NZ On Air will fund $883,950 for the next year with RNZ funding the remaining 50 percent which will see the scheme and the 16 reporters it funds continue through until the end of 2024.

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson said collaboration with the broader sector to achieve better outcomes for audiences was part of RNZ’s mission and it was delighted to increase its support of the LDR scheme.

Hopefully this new relationship can set a strong foundation that allows LDR to become a permanent fixture in the New Zealand media landscape.”

Media consultant Dr Gavin Ellis was commissioned to review the LDR and his report, which has just been released, shows overwhelming support for the scheme from LDR reporters and editors who have seen significant improvement in local democracy coverage, while local government officials reported a noticeable increase in media attending local meetings and greater scrutiny.

Dr Ellis’ report states that “The prospect of the Local Democracy Reporting scheme ending with the wrapping up of Public Interest Journalist funding was greeted by regional editors with what was little short of dismay”.

Dr Ellis’ report goes on to say that, in spite of the enthusiasm from regional editors, it was clear that most newsrooms were not in a position to continue LDR roles without the funding.

In 2019, the LDR pilot scheme saw eight local democracy reporters produce stories from across the motu, that were accessible to RNZ and other qualifying media outlets. In the past four years, that number has grown to 16 local democracy reporters – 10 in Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island and six in Te Waipounamu/the South Island who cover more than 150 local bodies. They report on local institutions such as local councils, council committees, community boards, council-owned commercial enterprises, district health boards and local trusts.

“The LDR is a successful and proven model and has become a vital part of the New Zealand media landscape and to the regions it operates in,” says Cameron Harland, Chief Executive NZ On Air. “It is strongly focused on local government reporting and has provided quality core public interest journalism in regional communities. The engagement the scheme has built with those audiences in the past four years is really impressive and warrants continued support. So we are delighted to be partnering with RNZ in order to be able to fund the scheme for a further year.”

Manager of the LDR scheme, David Reid, says that the data shows that, in terms of engagement, page views across the 30 media partners edged past nine million in the past year, with LDR reporters writing around 3,000 local stories a year generated in communities across Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The LDR has enabled newsrooms around the country to have access to unprecedented news coverage that is relevant to their particular district or community,” says Reid. “And we have also seen previously under-represented groups seeing and hearing from their local leaders, experts and commentators on issues of real relevance and importance to them.”

Brook Cameron of the NPA says the scheme has provided a solution for previously underserved audiences.

“With the decline in the number of journalists in certain regions, this scheme has provided the resource to cover matters of importance to those local communities. Plus, the fact that content is shared across partner newsrooms has allowed the benefits to spread even further.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Hugh Grant: Why Cybersecurity Guidelines Are Evolving

A decade ago, it was common to find the recommendation that we should change our passwords on a regular basis. Nowadays, this is discouraged. In fact, many cybersecurity recommendations have changed & continue to change. Why is this the case & how can we keep up with the latest recommendations?
More


Hugh Grant: Five Tips For Mastering Business Scalability

In the dynamic world of business, scalability isn't just a buzzword - it's the key to sustainable success. Whether you're running a start-up or managing an established enterprise, the ability to expand without compromising performance is a game-changer. More


Venkat Raman: Financial Literacy Teaches Young Kiwis Self-Management

A Massey study has found improved financial literacy is enabling young Kiwis to manage money matters with more confidence and less outside. It also found young respondents are achieving greater awareness of financial products such as KiwiSaver and insurance policies in money management. More

Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 