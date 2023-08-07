Takapuna Retail Defies Economic Uncertainty: June Sees Remarkable Growth In Spending And Transactions

In the face of economic uncertainty and a cost of living crisis, Takapuna's retail sector has demonstrated exceptional resilience, with retail spending continuing to grow. The latest Marketview electronic transaction figures for June have revealed a significant uptick in consumer confidence, as retail spending surged by an impressive 5.5%, accompanied by a remarkable 11.9% increase in transactions. The biggest category increases were Cafés, Restaurants, Bars and Takeaways, up 11.5% in spending and 13.3% more transactions, followed by Apparel and Personal, up 4.6% in spending with 23.4% more transactions.

“These figures not only bode well for the local economy but also highlight the unwavering determination of our community to support local businesses” says Takapuna Beach Business Association Chief Executive, Terence Harpur

The shining star of this retail renaissance is none other than the renowned Shore City Shopping Centre, which has reported an outstanding 30% surge in spending for the 12 months to June 23, paired with an astounding 33.8% surge in foot traffic for the same period June 23 to June 22. The thriving atmosphere at the shopping centre is a testament to the enduring appeal of brick-and-mortar retail, upgrades within the centres and the enthusiastic patronage of residents and visitors alike.

One of the key factors contributing to this unprecedented growth in Takapuna's retail landscape is the substantial investment in the local town centre environment. Recent street upgrades have revitalized the area, making it even more enticing for shoppers to explore the diverse range of retail offerings. With improved accessibility and aesthetics, visitors are finding Takapuna a more inviting destination than ever before.

Furthermore, the community's dedication to promoting a vibrant local scene through a series of exciting events has undoubtedly bolstered retail sales, as well a range of promotions by local businesses such as a chance to win a weeks holiday in Fiji.

Takapuna's remarkable retail growth in the face of economic uncertainty serves as a shining example of resilience and community spirit. With unwavering support, strategic investments, and a vibrant events calendar, the future looks brighter than ever for the retail landscape of this thriving coastal centre.

Marketview Detailed performance – June 2022 vs June 2023

Category Spending Prev Spending Change No. of Transactions Prev No. of Transactions Change Cafes, Restaurants, Bars and Takeaways $6,656,241 $5,969,067 +11.5% 213,511 188,462 +13.3% Apparel and Personal $3,571,034 $3,412,468 +4.6% 31,207 25,285 +23.4% Department Stores and Leisure $2,138,052 $2,056,583 +4.0% 46,085 42,557 +8.3% Groceries and Liquor $1,364,249 $1,319,459 +3.4% 65,293 60,368 +8.2% Fuel and Automotive $998,900 $920,640 +8.5% 1,851 1,354 +36.7% Home, Hardware and Electrical $589,977 $776,893 24.1% 3,757 4,176 10.0% Other Consumer Spending $215,647 $187,088 +15.3% 2,118 2,090 +1.3% Accommodation $196,908 $269,987 27.1% 537 1,235 56.5% Total $15,731,009 $14,912,185 +5.5% 364,359 325,527 +11.9%

