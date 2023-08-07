Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Increase In Digital Banking Leads To Changes In TSB Branch Model

Monday, 7 August 2023, 2:57 pm
Press Release: TSB Bank

TSB has begun implementing a range of business improvements and operational changes.

Like all banks, we’re seeing more customers choose to bank online rather than in person, and with that, their expectations of digital products and services are quickly evolving.

The changes we’re making to how we operate, which include some changes to our branch network, will enable us to put further investment and focus into developing smarter products to better meet our customers’ needs.

As a result, we are closing our Ōpunake, Eltham, Newmarket, NorthWest, Napier, Nelson and Palmerston North branches.

We are working with our affected people to find new opportunities across the bank wherever possible.

We recognise that any change can be difficult. These decisions have not been made lightly, and we’re working hard to ensure our people and customers are proactively informed and supported.

We have been encouraged by our people’s understanding of the need for change as we digitally transform our business to continue delivering easily accessible, intuitive products and services for our customers and achieve our goal to be the easiest bank to deal with.

