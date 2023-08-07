Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Voluntary Administrators Appointed To Brothers Beer Holdings Limited, Brothers Beer Limited & Brothers Wholesale Limited

Monday, 7 August 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: PwC New Zealand

Stephen White and John Fisk of PwC New Zealand were appointed as voluntary administrators of Brothers Beer Holdings Limited, Brothers Beer Limited and Brothers Wholesale Limited (the “Group”) on 7 August 2023.

The Group operates a craft brewery and wholesale business that primarily supplies domestic supermarkets and liquor stores, as well as seven pubs and hospitality outlets across Auckland. Upon appointment of the administrators it employed approximately 70 staff.

Administrator, Stephen White says, “In the three or so years preceding COVID-19, Brothers Beer embarked upon a significant expansion programme where the number of hospitality outlets increased from one to six, with a seventh opening since then. The subsequent challenges for the hospitality sector associated with the COVID-19-related lockdowns have been well publicised, and there’s no doubt that these had a significant impact on the Group’s financial position.”

“Our job as administrators will be to work closely with the Group’s key stakeholders to explore whether there’s a restructure solution that will be able to stabilise the Group’s financial position and reposition the business to be sustainable into the future. Having been operating for more than 10 years, the Brothers Beer brand is well-established and well-regarded in the sector, so we’re hopeful this can be achieved. However, it is likely that a number of the hospitality outlets will unfortunately have to close. At this stage, we can confirm that the Group’s wholesale distribution will continue, and the Mount Eden and Piha venues will remain open during the administration, so we look forward to continuing to serve the Group’s customers.”

The administrators will be briefing staff and contacting customers, suppliers and other stakeholders in the following days to update them on the impact of the administration and outline the process.

Stephen White adds, “We hope to be in a position to present a credible restructure proposal for creditors to vote on at a watershed meeting within the next month. The objective will be to deliver a better outcome for them than if the Group is simply liquidated.”

