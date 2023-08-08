Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
BlinkPay Releases Node.js SDK To Simplify E-commerce Payments

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: BlinkPay

He rei ngā niho, he paraoa ngā kauae *

Māori fintech Blink Pay Global Group Ltd today announces the launch of its new open-source software development kit (SDK) for Node.js. Now available on GitHub and npm, this cutting-edge code library is designed to simplify the integration process for online businesses using JavaScript, TypeScript, and React, enabling seamless connection with Blink PayNow and Blink AutoPay.

Chris Riddell, BlinkPay's Chief Technology Officer, expressed his enthusiasm about the new release, stating, "Our Node.js SDK revolutionises the payment process, allowing merchants and their customers to process payments swiftly and effortlessly. This not only fosters trust with customers but also reassures them that they are using a bank-approved payment service."

Adrian Smith (Ngāpuhi), BlinkPay's Chief Product Officer, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the company's dedication to innovation. "This new tool is the next step towards our goal of making quick, affordable payments more accessible for New Zealand businesses and organisations. We're shaping the future of payment services, and this client library is another foundational piece in our journey."

Rey Vincent Babilonia, BlinkPay's Principal Software Engineer, shared his insights on the technical aspects of the new SDK. "The Node.js SDK is designed with developer experience at its core. It's not just about making integration simpler; it's about crafting a tool that developers will find intuitive and efficient to use. We're thrilled to see how this will transform the way merchants manage their payment processes."

Interested businesses are invited to sign up to receive their client credentials and start integrating with the new Node.js SDK.

* “To have a whale's tooth, you must have also a whale's jaw.” This whakataukī means that one must have the right qualifications for great enterprises.

