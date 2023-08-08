Rhyme X Reason Brewery, Wanaka NZ - Eight Medals And Two Industry Awards

Brewers Guild of New Zealand Beer Awards 2023

This past weekend the craft beer industry gathered in Christchurch for the Brewers Guild of New Zealand Beer Awards. Rhyme x Reason Brewery of Wanaka won eight medals and two industry awards:

Beer Name - Style - Category - Award

Happy Pils - Pilsner - International Lager - Gold

Sun Dance - Basil, Guava & Szechuan Sour - Fruit & Flavoured - Gold

YeeHaw - Habanero Saison - Fruit & Flavored - Gold

Brain Fade - Cold IPA - International Lager - Silver

Black Lips - Porter - Stout & Porter - Silver

Bush Doof - Botanical Brut IPA - Speciality & Experimental - Silver

The Vibe - Hazy IPA - Juicy/ Hazy - Bronze

Joy Rider - Pale Ale - International Pale Ale - Bronze

About the Brewers Guild of New Zealand Beer Awards: Held annually, the Brewers Guild of New Zealand Beer Awards are held in esteem worldwide due to the reputation of all involved in judging, organising, and staging the event, with a world-class selection of judges from New Zealand, Australia, America and beyond. This diversity of background and quality of judges ensures that the Awards have a huge reputation across the globe as one of the most prestigious accolades a brewer can win. In 2023, there were 825 entries across 123 style classes. - source: https://brewersguild.org.nz/nzba/

Beer Tourism Award - Rhyme x Reason Brewery

About the award: The Tourism Award aims to raise the standard of beer tourism experiences in New Zealand and recognises an outstanding contribution by brewing businesses and operators to enhance the beer experience for domestic and international tourists.

Kate McDonald, who oversees Sales and Marketing had this to say about the award, “This award is a huge honour as it helps solidify our spot on the New Zealand Beercation travel route. Rhyme x Reason Brewery and our Tap Room is a wee bit off the beaten path. While we certainly embrace the industrial area vibes, we know that casual foot traffic is not much of a contender for bringing in those seeking something to quench their thirst. We know that every person who steps through our door has made a conscious decision to head our way; for that reason alone, we couldn’t be more grateful they came to see us. It is our goal to make that sentiment known to everyone who comes our way. We would also like to thank our regulars and usual suspects as without them, we wouldn’t have the “vibe” of the place.”

About Rhyme x Reason Brewery: We are a small crew of wacky beetles and everyone on the team holds their own and on the flip of a coin, does it all! We brew, package, and self-distribute in Wānaka, pour on-site, throw kick-ass events, collaborate with our pals around town, and market under one roof. Simon, one of our owners/operators, designed and self-built our packaging lines, so it's a hands-on operation. Our bartenders get to help brew and pitch recipe ideas so the channel from punter to cold beer in your hand is as direct as it gets. We know we are lucky to draw inspiration from the environment around us as Wānaka is a gold mine of the good stuff.

Morton Coutts Award for Innovation - Simon Ross - MicroBrewTech

About the award: Kiwis are born innovators, and we believe innovation is worth celebrating. The Morton Coutts Award for Innovation is a celebration of the creative Kiwi spark. The award is designed to recognise individuals with intelligent ideas and out-of-the-box innovations. So, if you have a bright idea, whether it is a simple tweak you made to how you brew, package, or deliver a product, a new process that makes customer service smoother, or a smarter way of running your brewery, it’s your turn to shine. Your innovation could involve a product, service, technology, or process from within the brewing supply chain in New Zealand, and all innovative ideas will be considered regardless of size or scale.

Simon Ross had this to say about the award, “We make and source every single component that’s possible in New Zealand because we believe in New Zealand manufacturing. Thanks to all the customers of MicroBrewTech for supporting us, by supporting us you are supporting New Zealand manufacturing and technology.”

About MicroBrewTech and Simon Ross:

MicroBrewTech is a New Zealand-based engineering company providing high-quality automation technology - canning and bottling machines - for micro-breweries, since 2013.

There are over 35 machines installed across the Southern Hemisphere, as far away as Australasia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Simon Ross (BEng Hons) studied Mechanical Engineering at Canterbury University. He has a passion for engineering, sports, and beer. The first decade of his career was spent designing and manufacturing Hang Gliders and Microlight Aircraft. Simon spread his wings (excuse the pun) and sold Microbrewtech's first machine in 2013 after seeing a real need in the market. All designs and machines

