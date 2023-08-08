Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deloitte And Chapman Tripp Election Conference Hosted By BusinessNZ

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Business New Zealand

Registrations for the 2023 Deloitte and Chapman Tripp Election Conference, hosted by BusinessNZ, are now available.

Widely regarded as the most anticipated event in election year, the conference on Tuesday 5 September at Wellington’s Te Papa allows politicians to pitch their election policies to business.

Chaired by MC Ryan Bridge, this year’s conference will feature a leader’s address by all main party leaders as well as panel sessions featuring Ministers and MPs with business-related portfolios.

The results of the Deloitte and Chapman Tripp Election Survey will also be revealed on the day. The survey, conducted by BusinessNZ, questioned 880 businesses and organisations about key business issues including the economy, infrastructure, sustainability and the workforce.

Deloitte New Zealand Chief Executive Mike Horne says the business community has a strong interest in the policies being promoted for the October election, and will want to know which parties might offer the most balanced approach that will enable economic growth, as well as address the rising cost of sustainable business practices.

"As we work through the effects of Covid-19 and more recently, climate and weather-related events in our country, respondents are again looking to the Government for a coordinated plan of action for New Zealand’s economic performance. We are increasingly seeing ‘economic wellbeing’ and ‘addressing key structural issues’ as the highest priorities from any future government," Mr Horne said.

Chapman Tripp Chief Executive Partner Pip England says the 2023 election will have a significant impact on New Zealand’s prospects for business development and job growth, given the wide range of policy positions held by the parties contesting this year’s election.

"This election comes at a particularly difficult time for New Zealand. Covid is still amongst us as we battle through the social and economic legacy of the 2020 and, in Auckland’s case, 2021, lockdowns, and the effects of the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. All of these events have put pressure on household budgets and on the Government’s fiscal position, meaning that the next Government is going to face some very difficult choices," Mr England said.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the Election Conference will be of interest not only to businesses, but also Wellington’s policy professionals and commentators working on business and economic issues.

"Policy development works best when based on feedback from informed stakeholders, with platforms for engagement such as this Election Conference. Businesses are looking forward to informed debate on the policies that matter most to them and their communities," Mr Hope said.

More information and registrations for the Deloitte and Chapman Tripp Election Conference, hosted by BusinessNZ are available here.

About Deloitte

Deloitte New Zealand brings together more than 1800 specialist professionals providing audit, tax, technology and systems, strategy and performance improvement, risk management, corporate finance, business recovery, forensic and accounting services. Our people are based in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin, serving clients that range from New Zealand’s largest companies and public sector organisations to smaller businesses with ambition to grow.

www.deloitte.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Business New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Science Media Centre: Scientists Race To Validate Controversial Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More


Hugh Grant: Why Cybersecurity Guidelines Are Evolving

A decade ago, it was common to find the recommendation that we should change our passwords on a regular basis. Nowadays, this is discouraged. In fact, many cybersecurity recommendations have changed & continue to change. Why is this the case & how can we keep up with the latest recommendations?
More


Hugh Grant: Five Tips For Mastering Business Scalability

In the dynamic world of business, scalability isn't just a buzzword - it's the key to sustainable success. Whether you're running a start-up or managing an established enterprise, the ability to expand without compromising performance is a game-changer. More

Venkat Raman: Financial Literacy Teaches Young Kiwis Self-Management

A Massey study has found improved financial literacy is enabling young Kiwis to manage money matters with more confidence and less outside. It also found young respondents are achieving greater awareness of financial products such as KiwiSaver and insurance policies in money management. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 