Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

09 August 2023

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Nelson City will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak n Save Silverdale in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Nelson City.



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $33 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores, or on MyLotto, should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Wednesday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it only takes one ticket to win.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

