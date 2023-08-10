NZ Concrete Industry Launches Its 2050 Roadmap To Net Zero Carbon

Aotearoa New Zealand’s concrete industry has launched its roadmap to net zero carbon by 2050.

Concrete New Zealand (NZ) chief executive Rob Gaimster says the publication of the roadmap is a pivotal moment for the concrete industry and the country’s built environment.

“We must provide adaptive solutions that address and help ease the impacts of climate change in a country that is also at risk of earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanoes.

“As well as contributing to our nation’s resilience, the concrete industry is committed to being part of efforts to mitigate climate change.

“This roadmap represents a collective effort, combining the expertise, ingenuity, and commitment of the concrete industry and wider construction sector, to meeting our environmental responsibilities. It builds on global cement and concrete industry progress to achieve net zero carbon emissions which had been recognised by the United Nations.”

Barbara Nebel, Chief Executive of thinkstep-anz, leading sustainability consultants responsible for developing the roadmap, applauds the concrete industry for its efforts.

“We have run a rigorous rule over the proposed strategies, so we could develop the roadmap as a realistic and achievable pathway forward.

“In fact, the industry has already started its decarbonisation journey, with an 11 percent reduction in CO2 emissions achieved between 2005 and 2018, even though ready mixed concrete use increased significantly during that time.

“Based on this roadmap, the Aotearoa New Zealand’s concrete industry can achieve a 44 percent decrease from 2020 levels by 2030, and ultimately net zero carbon by 2050.”

Progress is clear, with low-carbon cement and concrete options available on the market for use across a range of residential, commercial and civil construction projects.

Fletcher Concrete Chief Executive, Nick Traber, believes the roadmap reflects the genuine direction of companies such as his.

“We are playing a key role in reducing emissions right from using alternative fuels and raw materials in Cement manufacturing, low carbon supply chain to our low carbon binder technology developed in our research lab focused on developing sustainable concrete solutions.”

Chief Executive Officer of Holcim Australia & New Zealand, George Agriogiannis, feels that industry is walking the talk outlined in the roadmap after having invested significantly in researching and producing new lower-carbon products.

“We have also constructed a new low-carbon cement replacement facility at the Ports of Auckland. At peak operation the site is expected to enable replacement of just under 100,000 tonnes of Ordinary Portland Cement, which will substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Annually, this is the equivalent of removing approximately 78,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.”

Leader of the Building Innovation Partnership, Prof Larry Bellamy, whose team is working on strategies for reducing carbon emissions from buildings and communities, says: ‘Construction needs new approaches to enhance the resilience and sustainability of building materials and structures. The Roadmap is important because it identifies the research needed to help transform concrete for the benefit of NZ.”

Background:

The roadmap was funded by Concrete NZ, MBIE’s (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment) Building Innovation Partnership (administered through the University of Canterbury), and BRANZ through thethe Building Research Levy.

Strategies to help the industry reach its 2050 net zero carbon target include:

Increasing the use of waste as alternative fuels and raw materials to make cement clinker.

The increase use of Supplementary Cementitious Materials with low carbon recycled or natural materials.

Efficiencies in concrete production.

Carbon uptake, which sees exposed concrete absorb CO2.

Design and construction optimisation.

Further decarbonising New Zealand’s electricity grid and supply chains.

Capturing remaining CO2.

About Concrete NZ:

Concrete NZ is a highly respected and valued association, supporting industry to position concrete as the construction material of choice for a modern and resilient New Zealand.

This will be achieved via a consolidated voice that brings confidence, knowledge and leadership to members, industry and regulators.

Through a pan-industry work programme Concrete NZ will strive to improve perceptions, raise standards and promote quality through its consolidated voice.

Areas of activity will include regulatory advocacy, knowledge transfer and Standards development.

About the Building Innovation Partnership:

The BIP is an industry-led research programme focussed on improving infrastructure planning, design, construction and management processes, and the development of engineering solutions that improve the resilience and affordability of our built assets. we are based at University of Canterbury

The BIP research and delivery programme supports the NZ building industry in becoming a world leader in applying digital methods to asset planning, design, construction and management, and for engineering solutions that improve the resilience and value of buildings and horizontal infrastructure.

This eight-year research programme (2018-2026) is based in the Department of Civil and Natural Resources Engineering at the University of Canterbury and supported by the Government Research Partnerships Scheme ($5 million) and industry ($7.5 million).

