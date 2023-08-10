Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Farmer Confidence Hits A New Record Low

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

A recent survey of over 1000 dairy, sheep, beef, and arable farmers has found that confidence is at historic lows, says Federated Farmers President Wayne Langford.

"Farmers are dealing with a lot at the moment with high interest rates, huge inflation, and a steep decline in both meat and milk prices they receive for their products," Langford said. "We’re also facing an unprecedented level of regulatory change that is heaping on costs, undermining profitability, and creating huge uncertainty for farmers.

"Unfortunately, all these challenges have arrived at the same time, which just compounds the pressure farmers are feeling - it’s just not sustainable.

"We have real concerns about farmer wellbeing and what this might mean for farming families, rural communities, and the wider New Zealand economy.

"When farmers aren’t profitable or feeling confident, they stop spending money and try to cut any costs they can from their business, and the implications of that flow right through the economy," Landford said.

The Farmer Confidence survey was conducted in July 2023. Concerningly, this was prior to Fonterra’s announcement last week that they were slashing $1 from their 2023/24 forecast milk price.

The four biggest concerns for farmers were debt, interest and banks, regulation and compliance costs, and climate change and ETS policy. "This is the second successive farmer confidence survey to set a new record low with a steep decline over the last six months - so we’re sounding the alarm," Langford said.

"This should serve as a wake-up call for all political parties, banks, and processors that something needs to urgently change. There needs to be a real focus on reducing the costs and uncertainty farmers are facing.

ComCom: Microsoft Cleared To Buy Activision

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Microsoft Corporation to acquire 100% of the common stock of Activision Blizzard. Both companies develop, publish, and distribute video games for personal computer, gaming consoles, and mobile platforms. More


ComCom: Retail Payment System Regulation To Deliver $105M In Business Savings

The Commerce Commission says businesses will save an estimated $105M each year by a reduction in fees to accept Mastercard & Visa payments, savings expected to be sustained and flow through to Kiwis over time. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

Hugh Grant: Why Cybersecurity Guidelines Are Evolving

A decade ago, it was common to find the recommendation that we should change our passwords on a regular basis. Nowadays, this is discouraged. In fact, many cybersecurity recommendations have changed & continue to change. Why is this the case & how can we keep up with the latest recommendations? More


Venkat Raman: Financial Literacy Teaches Young Kiwis Self-Management

A Massey study has found improved financial literacy is enabling young Kiwis to manage money matters with more confidence and less outside. It also found young respondents are achieving greater awareness of financial products such as KiwiSaver and insurance policies in money management. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More

