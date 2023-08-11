Biotech Startup Nanophage Technologies Is Getting Prepped For Their Next Breakthrough – Going To Market
When Sean Bisset left New Zealand in 2019, he didn’t expect to return a few years later to a transformed biotech industry. He had headed offshore to Europe to find greener pastures following his PhD but, in the end, Palmerston North was able to offer Bisset what he’d been looking for all along.
When he returned home, he was more than happy
to find the perfect position for him at Nanophage
Technologies, where had worked part-time as an honours
student while studying at Massey
University.
“It is exciting to see how
much the technology has progressed, moving from a research
project to an actual business and product that we are
getting ready for market. It was this opportunity which has
made me realise this is where I want to focus my career, on
bringing scientific research to life.”
But
despite Bisset and the Nanophage team achieving something
most people wouldn’t even be able to comprehend –
creating functionalised biological nanorods that are a
million times smaller than a dot – some of their hardest
work is yet to come: getting ready for another round of
capital raising.
“It really is such a mind
shift moving from the academic side of things, where
you’re in a lab, to then planning how the future of the
company looks. Things like team structure, expertise,
production, further research and development, new roles we
will need – the list goes on. And of course we need the
financial backing to be able to do all of
that.”
Thankfully, Nanophage had financial
seeding and startup support from Callaghan Innovation and
Bridgewest, which included new-to-business workshops for
founders to various research grants. Bisset says he is
extremely grateful for the help to understand what it takes
to commercialise an organisation that began life in a
lab.
“There are so many different grants
available out there, but speaking as a scientist, it
wasn’t something I had really considered before –
getting money to do research.”
Bisset’s
main goal now is to secure funding to enable the team to get
their product in the hands of other researchers who will be
able to use Nanophage’s technology for a wide range of
applications, from imaging to
diagnostics.
He is hoping that they are only
six months away for those in the life sciences research
market, which will provide researchers with a more
cost-effective and sensitive range of molecular tools,
allowing other scientists to collect more detailed
data.
Then they are poised to transform portable and self-diagnostic testing, which will offer more sensitive and powerful tools for clinical diagnostics.