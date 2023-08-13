Hamilton Lotto player wins $1 million

12 August

The stars have aligned for one lucky Lotto player from Hamilton after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Chartwell Lotto in Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $37 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Wednesday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it only takes one ticket to win.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

