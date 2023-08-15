Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Epson Makes Investment In Space Robotics Development

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Epson

AUCKLAND, 15 August 2023 – Epson and its subsidiary Epson X Investment Corporation (EXI) have made an additional investment in GITAI, a startup company that develops general-purpose space robots.

GITAI is a startup that envisions providing safe and affordable labour in space. Their goal is to develop and sell versatile space robots that will serve as a workforce for tasks both inside and outside space stations, in Earth's orbit, as well as on the Moon and Mars. Additionally, they aim to provide services in space.


With the acceleration of space development, including lunar resource development, Mars exploration, and the commercialisation of the International Space Station (ISS), a rapid increase in various types of work within space is anticipated, such as the construction of new space stations, lunar bases, and Mars bases. This work is potentially dangerous and is currently being performed by astronauts, who must be trained and transported at tremendous expense.


GITAI is developing general-purpose robots that can significantly reduce the risk and burden on astronauts while also dramatically reducing the overall cost of transportation and training associated with space labour. By doing so, GITAI aims to make space exploration and development both safe and affordable. Since 2021, they have been steadily building a strong track record by developing lunar work robots and extravehicular robots, as well as by successfully completing on-board experiments using demonstration models on the ISS.


As outlined in the Epson 25 Renewed corporate vision, Epson aims to drive manufacturing innovation by co-creating flexible, high-throughput production systems that reduce environmental impacts. GITAI's space robot technology has potential applications in Epson's robotics business and has proven to be competitive in the expanding space business market.


The company continues to forge growth with its strong technical and organisation capabilities. Recognising its impressive track record and the significant technological advancements it has achieved, Epson decided to follow up its initial investment in 2021 with this additional investment.


Going forward, Epson will help to achieve a sustainable society by creating a variety of partnerships and synergies based on its proprietary technologies, products, and services.

Follow Epson on social media:
LinkedIn: @Epson-Australia
Facebook: @EpsonAustralia
Facebook: @Epson New Zealand
Twitter: @EpsonAust
YouTube: @EpsonAustralia
Instagram: @EpsonAust

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Epson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Save The Children: Kiwi Kids Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Over 175 messages from Kiwi kids highlight young people’s fears of the impact of climate change, alongside calls for practical action such as greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations.
More


Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA’s PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring Arctic radiation to understand its impact on melting glaciers, sea ice, clouds & water, and climate modelling & forecasting. More


SAFE for Animals: Lame Sheep Caked In Mud Unacceptable

Footage has been passed on to SAFE which shows Southland sheep caked in mud & struggling to walk. Photos were taken in July also showing sheep standing in mud. "Not only are these sheep caked in mud, but they’re also struggling to walk. This suggests that they’re lame, which is one of the risks of winter grazing," says Will Appelbe. More

Government: Partners With More Industrial Users To Lower Emissions

Helping seventeen more businesses reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Equal to taking almost 25,000 cars off the road. Achieves 67,300 tonnes of carbon emissions saved annually once projects are up and running. More


APEC: Good Regulatory Practices For Better Policies Public Benefits

Regulators need to strive to do better in designing policies that are balanced, equitable, & eliminate undue burdens on small businesses and others with untapped economic potential. “We must never forget that at the core of everything we do, we aim to make people’s lives better,” says Richard Revesz. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 