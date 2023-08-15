Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Photo Prints Now Launches In Australia, With Fresh Take On Online Photo Printing

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 5:57 pm
Press Release: MEA

The online photo printing landscape in Australia is about to get a lot more exciting and user-friendly with the launch of innovative service, Photo Prints Now. Designed with the consumer in mind, this service promises not only top-notch quality but also efficiency and convenience, catering to the modern Australian's fast-paced lifestyle and desire for premium photo products.

With the digital era in full swing, Australians are increasingly seeking online solutions for their photo printing and photo gifting needs. MEA's Photo Prints Now meets this demand, offering everything from prints on canvas, custom coffee mugs to art prints.

Key aspects of the Photo Prints Now launch:

  • Focus on Convenience: With local same-day photo printing and home delivery, the service covers a broad spectrum of photo printing needs.
  • Quality and Diverse Range: Building on MEA's successes in the USA, the service promises the best photo printing in Australia with options like same-day canvas prints, custom posters and personalised photo gifts.
  • Enhanced User Experience: Photo Prints Now prioritises the customer journey, offering intuitive navigation, swift order processes, and a seamless experience from photo selection to delivery or pick up.

MEA, having achieved significant growth in the US retail photo print market, is now focussing on Australia. MEA's commitment to the Australian market is further showcased by its other services. PicPrint offers a seamless experience for those looking to get their photos printed with ease, while Local Prints Now caters to those who prefer a local touch, connecting users to nearby print shops for local convenient service.

"We're pleased to bring Photo Prints Now innovations to Australia. The company’s successes in the US have been insightful, and we aim to offer a tailored experience in Australia, from custom posters to online photo printing,” shared Rod Macfarlane, Director at MEA. “With our other services providing complimentary options for specific needs, we believe Photo Prints Now will be a valuable addition to the consumer market."

