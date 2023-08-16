Loansmart Launches Guides To Making Smarter Financial Decisions

New Suite Of Content Designed To Empower Borrowers

With the cost of living continuing to increase for many New Zealanders, making smart financial decisions is as important as it’s ever been.

It’s so easy to get into debt, and people are increasingly using credit services like Buy Now Pay Later to pay for everyday living costs.

About 11 percent of consumers are behind on their debt payments, suggesting people are struggling to make ends meet.

Sometimes people don’t fully understand the implications of lending before they take out a loan, or they use a financial service that wasn’t right for them. This can result in being trapped in a debt cycle they can’t get out of.

That’s why Loansmart has launched a new suite of content aimed at empowering borrowers to make smarter lending decisions.

As accredited members of the Financial Services Federation, and Loan Brokers who are also Financial Advisors, Loansmart is serious about helping kiwis make smarter financial decisions.

“Our tagline is Smarter Loans >> Faster, but it’s so much more than just a tagline to us. It’s a commitment to our clients,” says Loansmart’s Managing Director Murray Greig.

“More than 25% of our business is repeat customers, demonstrating the difference we make in helping people get on top of their finances.”

The new Guides section on Loansmart’s website is full of ideas and strategies to help people achieve their goals.

It’s broken up into sections, according to what readers are hoping to achieve: improving their financial health; choosing a lender; getting on top of debt; news and market commentary; and tools and calculators.

Some of the topics covered include borrowing money with bad credit, and how to improve your credit score.

“Our goal is to help people be more financially literate, making smart decisions that can improve their lives,” Mr Greig says.

“There’s so much to know about borrowing money, but many of us don’t have the time to spend understanding even the basics.

“We’ve invested considerable resources in this new section of our website in the hope it will be helpful to borrowers.”

The guides are written in plain, easy-to-understand ways with helpful graphics to make it easy for people to get up to speed.

It also includes the Loan of the Month, a regular feature celebrating stories of people who have improved their financial situation as a result of smart lending through Loansmart.

“I hope these real stories of how Loansmart’s smarter loans have helped our customers will empower others to want to take control of their finances.

“These stories are a great way for people to see that financial freedom is within reach, and all it takes is a free chat to one of our advisors to get the ball rolling,” Mr Greig says.

Loansmart’s new Guides content can be found at

loansmart.co.nz/guides

.

