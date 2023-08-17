Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Case For Zero-debt Investing In New Zealand

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 10:19 am
Press Release: Mates Invest

As global finance markets experience significant challenges, local wholesale commercial property investment firm Mates Invest has launched a timely approach to investing that maximises upside potential in the current investment cycle.

By championing the concept of zero-debt investing, Mates Invest presents a blueprint for a sustainable, community-centred investment market in New Zealand.

Director Ryan Impson says recent financial pressures underscore the inherent risks of the traditional Kiwi reliance on borrowed funds for residential investment property.

"With trading banks leveraging short-term interest rates and local banks expanding their loan books due to unpredictable financing costs, New Zealand stands on a financial precipice. Investors now face a volatile environment marked by escalating interest rates, which have not been seen at such highs for the last 15 years.”

Impson says there are three actions New Zealanders can take to maximise their returns:

1. Bypass debt for tangible returns:

"The economy may seem to reward increasing debt, but savvy investors can achieve similar, if not better, returns by seeking alternatives investment to those that require finance. Simplicity is key; investing without the complexities of finance and associated expenses can yield more liquid assets and straightforward gains," says Impson.

2. Explore commercial investment:

Transitioning from residential property investment to the commercial realm offers long-term benefits.

"Investing in commercial assets provides consistent appreciation, better community integration, and the ability to realise more recapitalisation potential."

3. Invest with a community-centric mindset: 

Instead of fuelling the offshore financial drain, where a substantial chunk of investments ends up benefiting foreign entities, channelling funds into local infrastructure not only supports the New Zealand economy but also ensures maximised returns.

Impson says the recent turbulence in the financial markets underscores the urgency for a paradigm shift. With 25 years of property data to back their strategies, Impson emphasises that the ability to acquire significant commercial property investments that provide a domestic return is available in a narrow window of opportunity. Stability lies in long-term analysis and forward thinking.

This innovative approach seeks to challenge the status quo, urging investors to think beyond the traditional, to think local, and to prioritise sustainable, equitable investments.

For more information about their zero-debt investment philosophy and its transformative potential for New Zealand's investment landscape, please visit: https://matesinvest.co.nz/

