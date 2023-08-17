Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Leading International Researcher Impressed By New Zealand Fishers’ Voluntary Innovations

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 11:24 am
Press Release: Moana Fisheries

Moana New Zealand contract fishers have voluntarily adopted innovations and practices to help reduce seabed contact, according to a recent review by leading international fisheries researcher, Dr Stephen Eayrs and Wellington based Tony Craig from Terra Moana.

Findings of the review gathered from Moana contract fishers engaged in bottom trawling, Danish seining and bottom longline fishing were presented today by Dr Eayrs and Tony Craig at the Seafood New Zealand conference in Wellington. Fishers participated in the study to gather information about fishing gear, operations, and voluntary efforts to reduce seabed contact and environmental impacts, including sea bird interactions and by-catch reduction.

Dr Eayrs was surprised and impressed by the enthusiasm and progress made by all fishers in this study to change their fishing gear to reduce seabed contact.

“I was surprised and encouraged to hear of the progress Moana New Zealand contract fishers have made towards reducing trawl impacts on the seabed. They have made great strides replacing many trawl components and operating their trawl gear in a way to minimise seabed impacts and many are eager to make further progress,” said Dr Eayrs.

Some of the changes include modifying the codend and changing the net shape from triangular to square to reduce the capture of small fish, using low opening trawls for greater selectivity and moving away from steel wire warps and sweeps in preference to a softer, higher strength polyethylene twine.

Dr Eayrs believes this is evidence of a thoughtful and innovative group of individuals. He found that each fisher had been proactive, and all were eager to share their experiences. All modifications reported have been made by each fisher voluntarily and at their own cost.

“Modifying fishing gear is a risky proposition with no guarantees of success. Failure can mean loss of catch, damage to fishing gear, and lost fishing time. While the potential economic and operational benefits of these modifications was an important driver for change, it was clear in our conversations with fishers that care for the habitat was also an important consideration” added Dr Eayrs.

This study forms part of the Moana Harvest Footprint project and serves as a baseline for evaluating future innovations to reduce seabed contact. As a Māori-owned company, kaitiakitanga, the concept of looking after our oceans is paramount.

“The information provided in this report reinforces our dedication to our values, kaitiakitanga, looking after the taonga that has been entrusted to us to manage and protect on behalf of our Iwi shareholders,” said Mark Ngata, Moana New Zealand General Manager, Inshore.

About Moana New Zealand

Iwi are the true guardians of the world’s most pristine and sustainably managed fisheries. Moana New Zealand is the largest Māori-owned fisheries company in Aotearoa. It has a deep sense of responsibility to all people, respect for kaimoana and kai ora, and is dedicated to the wellbeing of future generations. It connects the world to the taste and magic of New Zealand’s best kaimoana.


Downloads available

Link to report https://moana.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Report-MNZ-short-version-Mar-2023-FINAL.-docx-1.pdf

Video of Dr Steve Eayrs, b-roll and images https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1etjFAnCnY7SVcrE2hgRGAUob46nKY4xV?usp=drive_link

