RMA Reform Just The Start

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 3:20 pm
Press Release: EMA

Last night’s passing of two of the Bills to replace the current Resource Management Act (RMA) marks a significant milestone for the Employers and Manufacturers Association’s (EMA) ongoing campaign for reform in an area that affects all its members.

"Six years ago, we started a campaign alongside two of our partners to reform the old RMA and we were told its would probably never happen," said EMA CEO Brett O’Riley.

"Our work alongside Infrastructure NZ and Property Council New Zealand, and the partnership that developed from the work we commissioned with the Environmental Defence Society, proved the sceptics wrong."

"Our four organisations and later BusinessNZ joined forces to help convince the current Government to push ahead with those reforms in an area that is critical to the future nation building of New Zealand."

Mr. O’Riley said the passing of the Spatial Planning Act (SPA) and the Natural and Built Environments Act (NBEA) marked a significant success for the lobbying of these organisations and many others but also marked the start of another process in the future of economic and social development in New Zealand.

"As with any new laws the proof will be in the implementation. We were very pleased to secure a voice at the table for the business and development sectors in developing new spatial plans and support having just 16 plans instead of the many more we have now.

"But the new system also has its complexities and a number of new terminologies and concepts that will almost certainly require testing in the courts - something we’d all rather avoid.

"The legislation also faces political uncertainty if there was to be a change of Government so the 7-to-10-year timeframe for implementation may be well and truly tested."

About the EMA:

The EMA is New Zealand’s largest business service organisation dedicated to helping people and businesses grow. It offers advice, learning, advocacy and support for more than 7,600 businesses as members of the EMA, ExportNZ and The EMA’s Manufacturers Network. The EMA is part of the BusinessNZ network and its territory spans the upper North Island. The EMA also offers many of its services nationally to member businesses, and through its partners.

