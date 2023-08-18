Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tough Times Ahead For Kiwi Dairy Farmers

Friday, 18 August 2023, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Another drop in Fonterra’s forecast Farmgate Milk Price will be a bitter pill to swallow for farmers who are already under significant pressure, Federated Farmers Dairy Chair Richard McIntyre says.

"Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but things have rapidly deteriorated and we’re now looking at $6.75. That’s a significant drop," McIntyre said.

"DairyNZ have released an updated national average breakeven figure for the season of $7.51 excluding principal repayments on debt. That means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season.

"The psychological impact of that for dairy farmers, who are in the thick of calving and working long hours in the elements, can’t be underestimated.

"They’re going to work every day, slogging their guts out to provide for their families, and coming home poorer than when they walked out the door at 4am that morning."

McIntyre said that's the reality for thousands of farming families around the country who are under serious financial stress and will be having some really challenging conversations around their dining room tables.

"There’s no denying that it’s going to be a challenging season, so it’s more important than ever that banks, dairy companies, and the Government are working with farmers to help them through it.

"Now isn’t the time to be adding any new costs or complexities for farmers who are just trying to keep their heads above water," McIntyre concluded.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Hugh Grant: Matching Mobile Apps To The Need For Speed

A mobile continuous integration & continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform is becoming increasingly important in today’s technological world. It essentially automates the tedious manual work traditionally needed to build, test, and deploy a mobile application. More


UN News: Unlocking Power Of Traditional Medicine Through Science

The first global Traditional Medicine Summit focused on sharing evidence and best practices in this field has begun in the Indian city of Gandhinagar. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science for the health and well-being of the planet. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

APEC: There is No Option But To Work Together To Save The Planet

Secretary Granholm opened the 13th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting by exhorting her counterparts to face climate change by pursuing a just energy transition. “There is no option but to work together. Our greatest challenges can be our best opportunities. None of us is alone in this fight to save the planet.” More


Save The Children: Kiwi Kids Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Over 175 messages from young adults highlight their fears about climate change and call for greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations. More


Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA’s PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring Arctic radiation to understand its impact on melting glaciers, sea ice, clouds & water, and climate modelling & forecasting. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 