Stats NZ And Raukawa Celebrate The Signing Of Our Kawenata

Friday, 18 August 2023, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Today marks another milestone for Stats NZ as we embark on this partnership with Te Poari Matua o Raukawa – Raukawa Settlement Trust.

Tatauranga Aotearoa intends to establish an enduring, Tiriti-derived relationship with the iwi of Raukawa via a partnership with Te Poari Matua o Raukawa.

“We are endeavouring to meet our responsibilities under Te Tiriti o Waitangi by working with iwi to support their data aspirations. Today we celebrate our commitment to Raukawa by partnering with them to build an understanding of their data needs.” says Government Statistician, Mark Sowden

Raukawa are a steadfast and thriving people with a goal and vision for Raukawa. “This relationship aims to create the foundation for the priorities of Raukawa being realised, including their vision of Raukawa - Kia Mau, Kia Ora - through the support and development of iwi data capability.

“At Stats NZ we recognise the unique relationship Raukawa has with the Government, including Tatauranga Aotearoa. We aim to demonstrate our commitment to Tiriti-centric outcomes as a core business mechanism supporting the delivery of data success for Māori, Iwi and Hapū.” Sowden said.

Raukawa Chair Kataraina Hodge said information was crucial to making key decisions to support the health and well-being of whānau.

“We are very pleased to continue to grow the relationship, and the access to data, that can inform decision-making to support our people.

“I want to thank Tatauranga Aotearoa for demonstrating a clear commitment to partnership with Raukawa.”

Maria Te Kanawa, Tāhuhu Rangapū, Raukawa Chief Executive said the signing marked good progress between the two organisations and demonstrated the foundations of a solid partnership.

“We have continued to make strong progress in the relationship between Raukawa and Tatauranga Aotearoa. It is a relationship focused on working together to advance the essential mahi we both do to support our communities.”

“Raukawa provides a range of support and services across our takiwā, and communities within, and this mahi is enriched by information which allows us to target specifically where it is most needed.”

About Te Poari Matua o Raukawa – Raukawa Settlement Trust (www.raukawa.org.nz)

Te Poari Matua o Raukawa – Raukawa Settlement Trust (RST) is made up of representatives from the 16 Raukawa marae across the central Raukawa takiwā.

The head office is in Tokoroa, with four satellite offices across the takiwā.

Our tribal areas of interest are spread across four pou whenua or rohe:

• Maungatautari, • Te Kaokaoroa o te Patetere, • Wharepuhunga: • Te Pae o Raukawa

The RST is focused on lifting the social, cultural and economic opportunities for its more than 12,000 iwi members.

