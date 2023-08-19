Beervana Fans Embrace The Beer Buzz This Weekend

Thousands of beer lovers made the pilgrimage to Sky Stadium in Wellington this Friday for the first day of Beervana, New Zealand’s largest beer festival.

Beervana Manager Ryan McArthur says the annual celebration of good beer is the perfect opportunity for people to get out there to support their favourite craft breweries, and taste something new.

“It’s a pretty magic feeling opening the gates each session and seeing everyone spill into the stadium. We’ve had a fantastic crowd so far who have fully embraced our beer wonderland. This year we’ve seen a lot of Pastry Stouts and Sours, with beers from One Drop, Altitude, Garage Project and Duncan’s proving popular on day one.”

On top of all the weird and wonderful brews are two NZ Beer Awards gold medal winning beers, Shining Peak’s The Scarecrow West Coast IPA ,and Choice Bros. Brewing’s Pig Squeal smoked beer, alongside 33 other medal winners including two Trophy Winners (Brave Brewing and Deep Creek).

This year more than 50 breweries from New Zealand and Australia are exhibiting at the festival, with 340 beers on offer. Both the Friday and Saturday day sessions have sold out, with tickets remaining for the final session on Saturday night.

