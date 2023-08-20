Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

19 August 2023

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Taupō, and Hokitika will be toasting a special win after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Praters Four Square in Taupō, New World Hokitika in Hokitika, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

