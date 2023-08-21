Waikato Registered Master Builders House Of The Year Regional Winners Announced

A stunning home built by SJR Builders in Cooks Beach, has taken out the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million award at the 2023 Waikato Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition. This home transcends complexity, showcasing outstanding craftsmanship throughout. The curved surfaces have been expertly executed, and the finishes including textured plaster, tiling, timber, plasterboard, and painting add to the stunning result. Exemplifying excellence, this construction is a worthy supreme winner. The entry also won the Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, New Home over $4 million category, and a Gold Award.

A stunning home by FV Design and Build in Raglan was awarded the Waikato Supreme House of the Year under $1 million award. The FV Design and Build team has created an exceptional home that showcases flawless design and construction. A special feature, the hidden floor-to-ceiling door in the dining room leading to the bedroom wing, adds a unique touch. Overall, the workmanship displayed in this house is outstanding, and well-worthy of the Supreme Award for this category. This entrant also took out the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

G.D Pringle Building are the Waikato Supreme Renovation of the Year winners for their build in Cambridge. The judges were wowed by this home renovation. It has been remodelled so well throughout its exterior and interior, it’s near impossible to distinguish the work undertaken. G.D Pringle Building’s team has demonstrated meticulous attention to detail, precision, and craftsmanship. This home was also awarded Renovation up to $750,000 category, and a Gold Award.

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition recognises the very best homes, builders, and craftspeople across New Zealand. This year the regional competition had almost 300 entries across nine regions.

The Awards are made possible through the support of Altus Window Systems, Bunnings Trade, CARTERS, GIB, Master Build 10-Year Guarantee, Pink Batts, Plumbing World, Resene and APL Window Solutions.

JUDGES COMMENTS:

SJR Builders, Winner of the Waikato Supreme House of the Year over $1 million, New Home over $4 million category, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Ferry Landing, Cooks Beach

Supreme House of the Year over $1 million

This home construction transcends complexity, showcasing outstanding craftsmanship throughout. The challenges posed by constrained site access and complex ground conditions were met with a carefully planned and staged building process. Boring deep holes of up to eight metres down to bed rock and filling them with reinforced concrete, tested SJR Builders' expertise. Navigating the difficult access to the underground concrete bedroom wing required exceptional skill.

The curved surfaces have been expertly executed, and the finishes including textured plaster, tiling, timber, plasterboard, and painting add to the stunning result. Exemplifying excellence, this construction is a worthy supreme winner.

Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award

The craftsmanship displayed in this project is truly commendable. The exterior stone cladding and paving have been executed to a high level, showcasing the skill and attention to detail by the SJR Builders team. The complex structural steel work and columns are perfectly aligned and are a testament to the precision and expertise of the construction team.

The windows and doors have been accurately measured and perfectly installed, demonstrating a high level of professionalism. The cedar cladding is beautifully crafted, and the door set-out is immaculate. All the joinery is of exceptional quality, including the fitting of the cedar ceiling lining. The recesses for the blinds account for the coordination of structural and other services, making it evident the work has been carried out by true masters of their craft.

New Home over $4 million category

The unassuming street view belies the grandeur and intricacy of this beautiful home. Perched on a cliff overlooking the ocean, the site posed a formidable challenge for both designers and builders. To create the retaining walls and house piles, SJR Builders were challenged with excavating vast amounts of soil, and skilfully boring down to bed rock.

Spanning three levels, the lower portion uses waterproofed concrete structures, while the upper portion consists of structural steel and timber framing. Natural timbers and locally sourced stone feature throughout the exterior, subtly blending the home into its surrounding environment. Superior craftsmanship is evident in the flawless finishes and fittings, making this home a deserving category winner.

FV Design and Build, Winner of the Waikato Supreme House of the Year under $1 million, Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Raglan

Supreme House of the Year under $1 million

This home’s stunning design integrates with the sloping site, whilst skilfully crafted recesses and protrusions add character and style to its long rectangular form. The complexity of the roof, with its well-installed internal gutters and downpipes, further highlights the precision and expertise involved.

Inside the dining room, FV Design and Build used cedar on the walls and ceiling, along with full-height wall-to-wall doors, creating a feel that effortlessly extends to the outdoors. A special feature, the hidden floor-to-ceiling door in the dining room leading to the bedroom wing, adds a unique touch. Overall, the workmanship displayed in this house is outstanding, and well-worthy of the Supreme Award for this category.

Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category

The FV Design and Build team has created an exceptional home that showcases flawless design and construction. The well-positioned home replaces the original family bach with three levels, increases in ceiling height to the front adding a dynamic touch to the architectural composition.

The application of random width and thickness cedar cladding is executed to a high standard and demonstrates a keen attention to detail. The interior walls lined with plywood exhibit fine negative detailing, showcasing a high calibre of craftsmanship, whilst the polished concrete floor is finished with finesse. Overall, this home is a deserving winner in its category, representing excellence in both design and construction.

Outdoor Living Excellence Award

This house beautifully exemplifies the concept of outdoor living. The considered placement, under two magnificent old pōhutukawa trees, captures a view of the Raglan harbour, creating a serene setting. The unified integration of outdoor spaces and decks with each room enhances the overall attraction.

The living area effortlessly extends into the level-entry outdoor room featuring louvre walls and roof, and beckons one to explore the outdoors. The design ensures a natural transition from the interior to the exterior, maintaining consistency in the style throughout. The inclusion of private areas and effective protection from the elements further enhance the functionality and desirability of this remarkable home.

G.D Pringle Building, Winner of the Waikato Supreme Renovation of the Year, Renovation up to $750,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Cambridge

Supreme Renovation of the Year

The judges were wowed by this home renovation. It has been remodelled so well throughout its exterior and interior, it’s near impossible to distinguish the work undertaken. G.D Pringle Building’s team has demonstrated meticulous attention to detail, precision, and craftsmanship.

The implementation of the matching Matai tongue and groove flooring, and the construction of new windows and relocation of existing ones, showcases their skill, resulting in a harmonious transformation. The utmost care and consideration were also taken with the doors, trims, and the reuse of existing fixtures. Without a doubt, this flawless renovation is deserving of the prestigious title of Supreme Renovation of the Year.

Renovation up to $750,000 category

This renovation beautifully retains the character of a simple, small bungalow that has been transformed. The addition of a veranda on the front, the skilful removal of walls, and the straightening of the exterior wall enhance this charming home. The meticulous matching of new with existing Matai flooring showcases the G.D Pringle Building team’s eye for detail.

New additions include the kitchen, laundry, ensuite, and bathroom, which effortlessly blend in, making it challenging to differentiate old from new. The preservation and reinstallation of ceiling panels, with the creation of matching cornices, demonstrates the builders’ commitment to authenticity throughout the home. Reused doors, renovated architraves, and skirtings add to the overall result, discretely hiding any visible trace of the alterations made.

Versatile Homes and Building Hamilton, Winner of the APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award, Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Kakahi, Taumaranui

APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award

This house epitomises sustainability and environmental consciousness. With 16 photovoltaic solar panels and two batteries powering the whole home, it operates entirely off the grid. The double glazing with Low E glass and argon filling increases its energy efficiency, while solar gain and passive storage optimise the natural heating.

Rainwater from the roof is captured, stored, and treated for household use, whilst wastewater and sewerage are responsibly treated and dispersed on the property. Recycled offcuts of timber and metal cladding have been repurposed into a raised veggie garden. Demonstrating true sustainability, this house is a deserving winner of this award.

Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000 category

This home exhibits functionality and design that maximises its scenic rural views. Its placement captures abundant sunlight, while the living areas offer well-considered and appropriate space. The interior showcases a high standard of installation and finishing throughout the home, including doors, trims, and linings.

The Versatile Homes and Building Hamilton team's skill is evident in the expertly fitted vertical weatherboards and metal cladding on the exterior walls. Overall, this well-designed and constructed home harmonises form and function, providing an exceptional living experience.

Holcroft Prestige, Winner of the New Home $1.5 million - $2 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Flagstaff, Hamilton

This exquisitely designed home demonstrates impressive craftsmanship and attention to detail. Its thoughtful placement on the site capitalises on the sunlight and breath-taking views. The cleverly designed gutters and downpipes have been very well executed, and the decision to match the cedar soffits and gable end rainscreens resulted in a touch of elegance.

Notably, the recessed elements highlighted with bagged bricks exhibit ingenuity. The seamless integration of door frames with plastered walls is a testament to Holcroft Prestige’s skill and experience. Precise negative details and flawlessly fitted full-height floor-to-ceiling doors further exemplify the accurate execution. Overall, this beautiful home sets a high standard of workmanship in this competition.

Hay Construction, Winner of the Master Build 10-year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Raglan

Located on an irregular-shaped site, these six units have been designed to maintain privacy while maximising the stunning vista. Each unit has two bedrooms, a first-floor living area, and landscaped courtyards and paths that lead you to each unit. The attention to detail during the build is evident when inspecting the construction methodology. This six-unit development has been carefully designed and constructed to satisfy the requirements of multi-unit living while being sympathetic to the surrounding environment.

Sentinel Homes Waikato, Winner of the Volume/Group Housing New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Flagstaff, Hamilton

The winner of this category stands out for its exceptional functionality and thoughtful design on a compact site. The strategic placement maximises sunlight, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in the living areas. The living space is carefully considered, boasting high ceilings and expansive windows that contribute to a spacious and airy feel.

The master suite is a private oasis, featuring a fantastic ensuite and a generously sized walk-in wardrobe. The attention to detail is evident throughout, from the impeccable installation and finishing of doors, trims, and interior linings to the craftsmanship of the carefully laid hand-made Italian bricks. This house is a testament to both outstanding design and exceptional construction.

Fowler Homes, Winner of the GIB Show Home category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Leamington, Cambridge

This stunning home is situated on a corner site and positioned for optimal sunshine. The layout is well thought out and designed, incorporating three pavilions that not only maximise natural light, but also increase its street appeal. The seamless flow between the covered outdoor alfresco dining area – complete with a gas fire and pizza oven – and the kitchen, living, and lounge areas creates a magnificent space for entertaining.

The interior linings, painting, and tilework exhibit a high level of craftsmanship, as do the plaster and cedar cladding on the exterior walls. This home is truly deserving of its recognition as the GIB Show Home category winner.

A J Gray Building, Winner of the Builder's Own Home category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Matangi, Hamilton

This replica Californian bungalow showcases an exceptional level of craftsmanship, reflecting A J Gray Building’s passion and care. The well-designed layout caters perfectly to family living and captures the desirable northerly sun.

The exposed rafters on the gables and eaves are carefully placed and evenly spaced. The windows have been set out for modules of full weatherboards that have been neatly fitted and painted. Accurate and skilful installation of doors, trims, and hardware further accentuates the building team’s pride in their craft. This home stands as an inspiring testament to the team’s passion and dedication.

G.D Pringle Building, Winner of the Bunnings Renovation up to $750,000 - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Fairfield, Hamilton

G.D Pringle Building impressed the judges with their engineering efforts, evident in the ground works and overall structure. They created a spacious, light-filled living area, featuring a stunning alcove with a raised built-in platform and a gas fire highlighted with brick slip cladding on the wall behind.

The new conservatory with direct garden access, provides a convenient addition of an outdoor room and is perfectly integrated, enhancing the overall renovation. Immaculate cedar cladding inside and out, matched Matai flooring, and sympathetic matching of new windows to old showcase a considered approach to the upgrades. Exceptional joinery work throughout, including the kitchen, exhibits superb craftsmanship and creates a functional space with consideration to the existing structure.

Iconic Construction, Winner of the Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Matangi, Waikato

The master ensuite showcases a simple yet ultimate bathing experience from Iconic Construction. The bathroom’s deliberate placement on the first floor guarantees privacy, despite its generously sized picture windows. Paired with the thoughtful arrangement of appliances, these windows offer breath-taking views of the surrounding bushland, yet eliminate the need for blinds or shutters, ensuring absolute privacy.

The bespoke vanity unit, carefully selected floor and wall tiles, and tasteful tap hardware create an ambiance that sets the stage for a luxurious bathroom experience. The Iconic Construction team have displayed a high standard of workmanship, perfectly complementing the clients' needs with a clever, harmonious, and functional design, resulting in our overall winner of this award.

PJ Builders, Winner of the Kitchen Excellence Award, PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Horsham Downs, Hamilton

PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award

This state-of-the-art home is a prime example of smart integration and automation. The Savant automation system ensures that all electronic features and systems work well together. The homeowners can personalise and control the property using panels installed throughout their home and at the touch of their mobile phones.

The home boasts fully automated lighting controls, touch smart light switches with custom-printed glass, and automated bathroom humidity sensors. Climate control is powered by in-slab hydronic gas heating, and an 11-zone automated ducted air con system allows each area in the home to be controlled independently. The automated gas flame thrower for the wood fire adds an innovative and stand-out touch. This home represents integrated and automated living at its finest.

Kitchen Excellence Award

This impressive kitchen is an entertainer’s dream. The spacious and functional layout is well-designed, while the expertly crafted benchtop showcases the grain of the natural stone returned to the edges, serving as an attractive centrepiece.

The impeccable workmanship across all elements of this kitchen is of the highest quality. A custom-made awning window with hydraulic struts provides convenient access to the outdoor area and pizza oven. Positioned as the hub of the home, this kitchen undeniably deserves recognition with this award.

BDC Homes, Winner of the Carpet Mill Lifestyle Award and a Gold Award, for a home in Morrinsville

The essence of good interior design is skilfully captured in this home. The designers have truly understood that it's all about people and how they live. They have created a space where real luxury reigns, both visually and physically.

Elegance is reflected throughout this property, as the interior is beautifully resolved with minimal means. The soft and subtle colour palette is punctuated with delicate splashes of colour through the furniture and accessories, whilst interesting and creative details are on display such as the fabulous tent over the child's bed. Without a doubt, this home reflects an interior that is a deserving recipient of this award. Congratulations to BDC Homes.

Summary of awards

AWARD RECIPIENT Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million SJR Builders - Ferry Landing, Cooks Beach Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million FV Design and Build – Raglan Supreme Renovation of the Year G.D Pringle Building – Cambridge Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award SJR Builders - Ferry Landing, Cooks Beach APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award Versatile Homes and Building Hamilton - Kakahi, Taumaranui New Home over $4 million SJR Builders - Ferry Landing, Cooks Beach New Home $1.5 million - $2 million Holcroft Prestige – Flagstaff, Hamilton Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million FV Design and Build – Raglan Master Build 10 year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) Hay Construction – Raglan Volume/Group Housing New Home $500,000 - $750,000 Sentinel Homes Waikato – Flagstaff, Hamilton Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000 Versatile Homes and Building Hamilton - Kakahi, Taumaranui GIB Show Home Fowler Homes - Leamington, Cambridge Builder’s Own Home A J Gray Building - Matangi, Hamilton Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million G.D Pringle Building – Fairfield, Hamilton Renovation up to $750,000 G.D Pringle Building – Cambridge Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award Iconic Construction – Matangi, Waikato PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award PJ Builders - Horsham Downs, Hamilton Kitchen Excellence Award PJ Builders - Horsham Downs, Hamilton Outdoor Living Excellence Award FV Design and Build – Raglan Carpet Mill Lifestyle Award BDC Homes – Morrinsville Gold Award A J Gray Building - Matangi, Hamilton

BDC Homes – Morrinsville

Clark Construction - Whatawhata

Comfortable Home – Flagstaff, Hamilton

Davies Homes - Leamington, Cambridge

Davies Homes – Pukekura, Cambridge

Fowler Homes - Leamington, Cambridge

FV Design and Build - Raglan

G.D Pringle Building – Cambridge

G.D Pringle Building – Fairfield, Hamilton

Glen Armstrong Builders – Manawaru, Te Aroha

Holcroft Prestige – Flagstaff, Hamilton

Iconic Construction – Matangi, Waikato

PJ Builders - Horsham Downs, Hamilton

Sentinel Homes Waikato – Flagstaff, Hamilton

Sentinel Homes Waikato – Newstead, Hamilton

SJR Builders - Ferry Landing, Cooks Beach

Versatile Homes and Building Hamilton - Kakahi, Taumaranui

Hay Construction – Raglan Silver Award Cambridge Homes North Waikato – Chartwell, Hamilton

Cambridge Homes South Waikato - Te Awamutu

Design Builders (Waikato) - Flagstaff, Hamilton

McIndoe Construction – Tamahere, Hamilton

Savannah Construction – Cambridge East

White Wood Homes - Morrinsville Bronze Award 8 Great Homes – Pokuru, Te Awamutu

Chris Burns Building – Flagstaff, Hamilton

CHT Developments – Queenwood, Hamilton

CHT Developments - Te Kowhai, Hamilton

Jennian Homes Cambridge – Pukekura, Cambridge

© Scoop Media

