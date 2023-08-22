‘Tinder For Jobs’ Anna Mowbray Swipes Right On New Recruitment App – Zeil

New data-led job marketplace, ZEIL, is set to disrupt the recruitment market with its fresh, intuitive approach to connecting job seekers and employers, that starts with a simple ‘swipe right to apply’.

After decades of stagnation and minimal innovation, the New Zealand recruitment industry is ripe for a shake-up, and with so few players in the market, a lack of competition has left little incentive for modernisation or change.

But ZEIL is set to challenge the limitations of traditional recruitment by creating the ‘Tinder for jobs’, making the laborious ‘job hunt’ a thing of the past with its social media feed-style format, curated daily for candidates.

“Job seekers and companies have outgrown traditional platforms like Seek and TradeMe, now demanding a more engaging and dynamic recruitment process,” says ZEIL founder, Anna Mowbray.

“With 92% of New Zealanders using a smartphone, we saw a gap in the market for a convenient app-based experience that would visually and culturally appeal to our growing digital-native workforce through intuitive human design and modern marketing tactics. Our users will not only find jobs they're actively looking for, they’ll be served jobs they didn’t even know existed!”

ZEIL’s evolved design takes cues from social media platforms and dating apps, allowing enthusiastic job seekers to swipe right on their ideal next job, tap through story-style job information, direct message employers, and use innovative tools like video cover letters.

Going beyond CV keyword matching, ZEIL will train its job recommendation algorithm to match users’ soft skills, experiences, and aspirations to jobs, increase their exposure to organisations, and serve up inspiring recommendations to the palm of their hand – their phone. A crucial factor for Gen Z and millennials, who will make up 62% of the workforce globally by 2025.

And speaking of Gen Z, they’re approaching their career differently to generations before them - they’re looking for jobs that are grounded in their daily lives and values. Combine that with external factors like a recession, businesses have the opportunity to stand out by showcasing their brand, culture, and perks beyond remuneration, and use data to understand what candidates are looking for to seamlessly tailor their pitch.

This defies the traditional ‘post and pray’ mentality of employers, empowering them to attract perfect-fit talent more effectively. ZEIL’s customer dashboard offers powerful analytics and deeper insights than ever before, so businesses can optimise their recruitment strategies, resulting in improved candidate quality and reduced time-to-hire.

“Challenging the status quo and going up against the big guys is inherent to our DNA at 2degrees, so working with ZEIL is a natural choice for us. We are really excited to see how ZEIL shakes things up and enables us to gain wider reach to a more diverse audience,” says 2degrees Talent Acquisition Manager Nicole Waugh.

The new app is launching with more than 150 brands and roles to suit many candidates - from front of house roles all the way through to senior technical managers and strategic consultants.

“We’re extremely proud to deliver genuine value at scale for New Zealand businesses at a more affordable cost than other players such as Seek,” says Fliss Grennell, ZEIL’s Business Development Manager.

“It’s been extremely motivating to see the high calibre of organisations that believe in this new model, and the breadth of roles already on the platform - from labourers at Downer, to product developers at Fisher & Paykel.”

