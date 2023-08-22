Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Tinder For Jobs’ Anna Mowbray Swipes Right On New Recruitment App – Zeil

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Zeil

  • New career app kicks job marketplaces into 2023
  • Curated job opportunities delivered in social media feed-style format
  • Tinder for Jobs - job seekers can explore opportunities with a simple swipe
  • Gen Z and Millennial will make up 62% of the global workforce by 2025

New data-led job marketplace, ZEIL, is set to disrupt the recruitment market with its fresh, intuitive approach to connecting job seekers and employers, that starts with a simple ‘swipe right to apply’.

After decades of stagnation and minimal innovation, the New Zealand recruitment industry is ripe for a shake-up, and with so few players in the market, a lack of competition has left little incentive for modernisation or change.

But ZEIL is set to challenge the limitations of traditional recruitment by creating the ‘Tinder for jobs’, making the laborious ‘job hunt’ a thing of the past with its social media feed-style format, curated daily for candidates.

“Job seekers and companies have outgrown traditional platforms like Seek and TradeMe, now demanding a more engaging and dynamic recruitment process,” says ZEIL founder, Anna Mowbray.

“With 92% of New Zealanders using a smartphone, we saw a gap in the market for a convenient app-based experience that would visually and culturally appeal to our growing digital-native workforce through intuitive human design and modern marketing tactics. Our users will not only find jobs they're actively looking for, they’ll be served jobs they didn’t even know existed!”

ZEIL’s evolved design takes cues from social media platforms and dating apps, allowing enthusiastic job seekers to swipe right on their ideal next job, tap through story-style job information, direct message employers, and use innovative tools like video cover letters.

Going beyond CV keyword matching, ZEIL will train its job recommendation algorithm to match users’ soft skills, experiences, and aspirations to jobs, increase their exposure to organisations, and serve up inspiring recommendations to the palm of their hand – their phone. A crucial factor for Gen Z and millennials, who will make up 62% of the workforce globally by 2025.

And speaking of Gen Z, they’re approaching their career differently to generations before them - they’re looking for jobs that are grounded in their daily lives and values. Combine that with external factors like a recession, businesses have the opportunity to stand out by showcasing their brand, culture, and perks beyond remuneration, and use data to understand what candidates are looking for to seamlessly tailor their pitch.

This defies the traditional ‘post and pray’ mentality of employers, empowering them to attract perfect-fit talent more effectively. ZEIL’s customer dashboard offers powerful analytics and deeper insights than ever before, so businesses can optimise their recruitment strategies, resulting in improved candidate quality and reduced time-to-hire.

“Challenging the status quo and going up against the big guys is inherent to our DNA at 2degrees, so working with ZEIL is a natural choice for us. We are really excited to see how ZEIL shakes things up and enables us to gain wider reach to a more diverse audience,” says 2degrees Talent Acquisition Manager Nicole Waugh.

The new app is launching with more than 150 brands and roles to suit many candidates - from front of house roles all the way through to senior technical managers and strategic consultants.

“We’re extremely proud to deliver genuine value at scale for New Zealand businesses at a more affordable cost than other players such as Seek,” says Fliss Grennell, ZEIL’s Business Development Manager.

“It’s been extremely motivating to see the high calibre of organisations that believe in this new model, and the breadth of roles already on the platform - from labourers at Downer, to product developers at Fisher & Paykel.”

Learn more at Zeil.ai

Download the Zeil app at the

Apple App Store

or

Google Play Store

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Zeil on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Government: Collaboration Between Air NZ & Te Pūkenga

Te Pūkenga/NMIT has signed a memorandum of understanding with AirNZ which will support the training of more aircraft engineers and develop a pathway to work, representing a major step forward for tertiary education in the upper South Island.
More


APEC: Women’s Economic Empowerment

APEC members have agreed to intensify their efforts to remove structural barriers preventing women from diverse backgrounds from fully benefiting from economic growth, to rebalance men’s and women’s contribution to the care economy, and to advance gender equality through budgeting practices. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but things have rapidly deteriorated and we’re now looking at $6.75. That’s a significant drop and means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More


UN News: Unlocking Power Of Traditional Medicine Through Science

The first global Traditional Medicine Summit focused on sharing evidence and best practices in this field has begun in the Indian city of Gandhinagar. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science for the health and well-being of the planet. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 