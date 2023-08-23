Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TUANZ Calls For The Next Government To Commit To Accelerating Digital Adoption And Capability In SMEs

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 9:55 am
Press Release: TUANZ

Ahead of the general election in October, The Tech Users Association (TUANZ) has called on whoever makes up the next Government to commit to maintaining the momentum in improving digital adoption and capability in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The advancement of technology has the potential to reshape the landscape of business across New Zealand, driving innovation and economic growth. However, the digital gap among SMEs is holding New Zealand back as a country overall and in the aim to become world-leading in the adoption of technology.

Recent data from Yellow shows that one-third of SMEs still lack an online presence, 22 percent of SMEs with no website say they would like one, 12 percent say they would like a Google Business Profile and 9 percent say they would like a Facebook page.

“Some of our larger corporate members have indicated they are concerned about the rate at which small businesses can adopt or invest in new technology, when compared with their own businesses,” says TUANZ CEO Craig Young.

Various reports have identified the value to be found in increasing digital transformation. One report shows a value of $46 billion worth of economic value in our non-technology sectors by 2023 (Google 2021).

“It’s clear that we need all of our businesses, regardless of size, to embrace and adopt digital transformation if we are to achieve an effective, inclusive, and sustainable digital transition of the whole economy," says Craig.

To help accelerate digital adoption and capability in SMEs, TUANZ recommends the next Government continue to support the small business Digital Boost programme. “We have heard that most participants in the Boost education platform show an uptake in business digital capability, including new and complex digital tools such as payment gateways, digital marketing and cloud services.”

The Digital Boost Alliance programme, which sits next to the Digital Boost programme, is working through a number of initiatives over a longer term period. It’s a collaborative effort between the government and private sector organisations focused on motivating and inspiring small businesses, individuals and communities across New Zealand to lift their use of digital technologies. TUANZ recommends the Government should remain committed to partnering with the Alliance in developing solutions to assist SMEs participating in the overall project.

“With the growth of new technologies such as generative AI, programmes that support the digitisation of SMEs need to be continually updated to introduce these sorts of new tools to users to ensure they are able to integrate the opportunities they provide.”

To lower the cost of digitalisation, TUANZ recommends the Government should take an active role in incentivising SMEs.

“The focus must be on improving digital adoption and digitalisation practices with businesses who are resistant to change, unable to make informed investment decisions or those that struggle to navigate ambiguity or uncertainty. These incentives can be seen in other countries such as Denmark, Australia and Singapore and could include utilising the tax system to provide greater subsidies for digitisation, specific rebates for pre-approved digital packages, or direct grants to businesses through the Boost platform.”

TUANZ has put forward the following recommendations to Government:

Invest in continuing to develop the Digital Boost Programme and in particular the education platform.

Follow Singapore’s example of providing access to low-cost advisor services on digitalisation for small business through programmes like the Digital Facilitation Scheme.

Lower behavioural barriers to digitalisation by facilitating SME networks.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TUANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Vodafone Left One New Zealand With Million Dollar Hangover

Following a High Court judgement, Justice Moore fined One New Zealand $3.675M for Vodafone's FibreX marketing campaign which mislead consumers into believing it was fibre-to-the-home broadband, when it was not. More

ALSO:


EARTHDAY: Global Wave To Halt Plastic Production

People seldom think of water when they think of plastics, but making a plastic water bottle requires six times as much water as the bottle itself contains. With over 5T pieces of plastics floating around in our oceans, the dire repercussions of pollution on all marine life are impossible to ignore. More


Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Government: Collaboration Between Air NZ & Te Pūkenga

Te Pūkenga/NMIT has signed a memorandum of understanding with AirNZ which will support the training of more aircraft engineers and develop a pathway to work, representing a major step forward for tertiary education in the upper South Island.
More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but things have rapidly deteriorated and we’re now looking at $6.75. That’s a significant drop and means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 