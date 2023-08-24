Technology Leadership Guru Joins Company-X

Company-X has announced Richard Rayner has joined the software specialist as an associate.

Hamilton-based Rayner has three decades experience in the technology sector, with collaborations all over the world. He is a graduate of the Universities of Auckland and Waikato, and the Institute of Professional Legal Studies. He holds degrees in computer science and information systems, management, business administration, and law. He has worked as a software developer, project manager and Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Rayner, who joined Company-X in July, said it was a privilege to be collaborating with Company-X as an associate.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to their good work with strategic CIO and executive services for their clients and will find it useful to have their deep software expertise to draw on to assist clients with strengthening their businesses,” Rayner said.

“Often in my work there is a need to create cutting edge software, complex integrations, or complete large scale data work in order to reach strategic goals.”

Company-X senior consultant Ben Judge said he was excited about the extra level of assurance Company-X clients would get with Rayner on the team.

“Richard joining us means that we can now comprehensively answer the question ‘how should they’, not just ‘how could they’,” Judge said.

“Now we are able to provide end to end capability, so when it comes to delivery, they have got that continuity of service between the people that have set the direction and the people that have delivered on the vision.”

“It’s about getting everyone on the same page, so no executive is left behind.”

Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett said clients often asked questions around overcoming growth barriers with technology, the risks of investing in technology, and the strategic considerations of building solutions.

“That’s where we can now bring Richard in,” Hallett said.

“These are good questions best answered by someone like Richard. He can collaborate with clients work through this strategically and methodologically. Richard can augment their knowledge.”

“He also plays an advocacy and education role with our clients to help them understand the potential risks and benefits of technology and to help them understand when they should be buying an off-the-shelf solution or building a bespoke one.”

Hallett said adding Richard to the team would help Company-X deliver on its core value of helping clients make informed choices.

About Company-X

Company-X’s reputation is built on designing and building tools that help clients make evidence-based decisions. The software specialist is renowned for creating solutions that consolidate asset, financial and other statistical information from a range of sources to provide insights into performance.

Company-X supports clients to improve the quality of business-critical data for effective decision making. Expertise includes mixed reality and emerging technology.

Company-X builds highly skilled, tightly knit, self-managing, and co-located teams. Its analysts, architects, designers, developers, testers, and project managers stay with projects from beginning to end and deliver quality software quickly. Clients include New Zealand government agencies, multinational organisations, and infrastructure businesses.

Co-founded by directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X is celebrating a decade of business in 2023.

Company-X has won many awards:

Company-X won an ExportNZ Top Tech Companies of 2022 award.

Company-X won the Best Professional Service Innovation Award in the Hamilton Central Business Association Central Business District Awards 2021

Company-X software quality assurance tester Jes Elliott won the Reseller News Women in ICT (Information and Communication Technology) 2021 Rising Star Award.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 for state-of-the-art software that turns text into human-like audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 for a hands-free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.

The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.

The Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.

The Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award at the Reseller News ICT Industry Awards 2017.

