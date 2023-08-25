Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brewers Guild Shocked At Passing Of Bill That Creates Uncertainty For Industry.

Friday, 25 August 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: The Brewers Guild

The Brewers Guild of New Zealand is concerned that the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Bill, which was rushed through parliament today, could be a devastating blow for breweries and tap rooms across all New Zealand.

The Brewers Guild, who represent the largest collective group of breweries in New Zealand, is disappointed that the Bill was passed today without fully considering feedback from important parts of the community, including those whose livelihoods are under threat.

“The Guild represents a wide range of licence holders, the majority of whom are small to medium sized businesses run by responsible owners and operators. This Bill not only has the potential to devalue all their businesses, but it also means uncertainty for both business owners, staff, and the communities they are a key part of.” Said Brewers Guild Executive Director Melanie Kees.

The new law has removed the grandparenting right from the existing Act, which means changes to the Local Alcohol Policy can retrospectively impact existing licence holders, with no consideration for how long they have been there or how good an operator they are.

It also allows any person or group, anywhere in the country to oppose a local licence, without the right of opposition and most importantly it has removed the opportunity for licence holders to have an equal voice.

“It’s just another kick to the brewing industry, to good operators, who produce quality product, who are a key part of local supply chains, and most importantly are often the heart of their local communities providing safe, inclusive social environments.” says Kees.

“By passing this Bill, the Government has lost sight of the core purpose of the alcohol laws, harm reduction, instead they have passed a Bill that doesn’t meet the needs of what they set out to achieve, it has immediately created uncertainty for businesses all over New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Brewers Guild on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


Fred Russo:
Over Half Of Parents Won’t Allow Children To Use AI For Schoolwork

A new survey has found that Kiwi parents, many of whom already feel their children are too addicted to screens, now face a new challenge from AI chatbots - the ease with which they can be used for completing schoolwork. More


EARTHDAY: Global Wave To Halt Plastic Production

People seldom think of water when they think of plastics, but making a plastic water bottle requires six times as much water as the bottle itself contains. With over five trillion pieces of plastic floating around in our oceans, the dire repercussions of pollution on all marine life are impossible to ignore. More

Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 