Inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards Celebrate Innovation, Commitment and Progress

Monday, 28 August 2023, 6:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Hydrogen Council

The inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards Ceremony will take place during the H2 2 ZERO Summits prestigious Gala Dinner on the evening of 7 September 2023, where winners from across six different categories will be recognised for their outstanding contribution to the evolving hydrogen industry in New Zealand.

Dr Linda Wright, CEO of the New Zealand Hydrogen Council, says the number of entries reflects the high level of innovation and commitment of industry to decarbonising New Zealand’s economy.

“We are delighted with the number of nominations, with 32 in total across the six award categories, however it’s the high calibre and depth of the nominations that makes these inaugural awards truly outstanding. We look forward to celebrating and applauding the commitment, tenacity and progress of the finalists and winners at the awards ceremony,” Linda Wright says.

Nominated organisations span the full hydrogen value chain and include Toyota NZ, Tuaropaki Trust, H.W. Richardson Group, Global Bus Ventures, Auckland Transport, Halcyon Power, Hiringa Energy, Fabrum, BOC, NZ Post, University of Otago, GNS Science, new tech start up Bspkl, as well as stand out individuals who are making their mark.

The six award categories are: Innovation Excellence, Industry Impact, Hydrogen Transport, Our People, Future Hydrogen Leader and Person of the Year.

Linda Wright says the significance of each award will be celebrated with a hand crafted taonga carved by Sands Carving Studio in Hamilton. “There is korero behind each of the curated carvings but I love what carver Malcolm Cox explained in Te Reo, Te iti pounamu te nui korero, while the gift may seem small the message is profound. I’m sure each of the winners will be delighted to take home this taonga,” Linda Wright says.

