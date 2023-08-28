Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Landmark Taupo's Winning Formula

Monday, 28 August 2023, 9:11 am
This year has been another very successful one for the team at Landmark Homes Taupō with a haul of awards to add to the trophy cabinet, including the coveted Landmark Homes 2023 Franchise of the Year award.

Landmark Homes is renowned for building homes that go beyond the ordinary. Whether it’s a Ready to Build house plan or the ultimate Design and Build dream home, the standard of Landmark’s quality and craftsmanship is no different. The Landmark Homes Taupō franchise, owned by Steven Painter and Gerry Schumacher, is a testament to those high standards.

Award Winning Home

Award-winning standards

With over two decades in the industry, Landmark Homes Taupō have gone from strength to strength over the years. If there was any doubt, just take a look at the team’s impressive collection of awards. And, despite unprecedented industry challenges, the past year has been no exception.

One of the big highlights was winning Landmark’s coveted Franchise of the Year award. And it’s not the first time, in fact, the team has taken the award for four years running. “We’ve got a very good team, and I credit winning to their dedication and high standards,” says Steven. “The past few years haven’t always been easy. Like everyone, we’ve had our fair share of problems, but having a good team means we can come together to resolve them, and we come out stronger.”

Additionally, the Taupō franchise was recognised by Landmark Homes for its thriving working environment with the Team Culture award, Brand Representation award and the inaugural award for Health and Safety.

Landmark Homes Taupō also entered five different categories in this year’s esteemed House of the Year awards (HOY), ranging in price from $640,000 to $1.5m. The team took home medals for all five including a category winner, three golds, one silver, and a bronze.

As Steven explains, the awards are about more than just adding to the trophy cabinet. "A key reason for entering in five different categories was to showcase what we can do,” he says. “They’re proof of the quality and innovation you can expect with Landmark Homes Taupō”.

A challenge-proof approach

While awards and accolades are a tangible display of Landmark Taupō’s proficiency, it’s their proactive approach towards challenges that really sets them apart from others in the industry. Steven and Gerry’s expertise in managing supply chain issues, rising material costs, and contractor shortages directly benefit their clients.

They’re not easy challenges to navigate, but Steven explains the solution lies in having a pre-emptive, forward-thinking strategy. “It comes down to being able to move with the trends and forecasting in advance what's happening across all platforms of the business.”

With such a great team on board, Steven is able to take that crucial time to keep their finger on the pulse of the industry. As a result, the franchise is thriving and its clients are benefiting from affordable home builds that don’t compromise on quality.

As a result, the year ahead is looking busy for the Landmark Taupō team with many projects in the works, along with two new Showhomes under construction in Taupō and the other soon to open in Hawke’s Bay.

And for anyone considering a new home build, Steven offers this advice, “Now is an opportune moment. With affordable land prices and construction costs likely to rise, there's no better time to build than right now.”

Landmark Homes

With a unique design heritage of over 45 years, we strive to go beyond the ordinary. As one of New Zealand’s leading new home builders, Landmark Homes award winning team of experienced architectural designers, project managers and new home builders bring together the vision to create the ultimate dream home.

www.landmarkhomes.co.nz

