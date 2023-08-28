Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZHL Appoints Group General Manager Strategy

Monday, 28 August 2023, 9:29 am
Press Release: NZHL

Home loan and insurance adviser network NZHL (New Zealand Home Loans) has appointed Michael Beattie as Group General Manager Strategy to support their growth agenda.

Beattie has over 20 years’ experience in the finance sector, most recently with AMP, Westpac, and running his own strategic advice business.

This role will join the leadership team and be responsible for driving NZHL forward to meet their ambitious growth aspirations.

NZHL CEO Kip Hanna says Beattie was selected due to his extensive industry background and experience as a pragmatic, hands-on strategist.

"I believe Michael (Beattie) has the skill set and passion to push NZHL forward. His alignment with NZHL’s proposition is crucial given we are a purpose-driven organisation."

"Advisers have never been more important with ongoing economic uncertainty. Homeowners are actively seeking personalised advice - they want coaching and support."

"Our purpose is to help Kiwis become financially free and independent and to support them to make better financial decisions alongside sensible insurance protection."

"Choosing a home loan is the most difficult and important financial decision many Kiwis will ever make. Our strategic goal is to reach more Kiwis - and ultimately partner with them on their journey to financial freedom," says Hanna.

Auckland-based Beattie is excited to join Hanna and the NZHL team on November 6th.

"I’ve always been curious about how companies can help people achieve their financial goals, whatever they might be, and to help create intergenerational wealth."

"That’s been a key reason why I wanted to join NZHL and be part of a future where we can help even more Kiwis achieve their financial freedom, faster," says Beattie.

© Scoop Media

