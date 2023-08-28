CentrePort Welcomes New Director Jason McDonald

Chairman Lachie Johnstone is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason McDonald to the Board of CentrePort Ltd.

Mr Johnstone says Jason will be a welcome addition to the board given his significant knowledge of the energy and infrastructure sectors.

“Jason joins us with more than 30 years’ experience in the electricity industry. This will provide crucial insights to the Board that can support CentrePort’s energy journey.”

“He also brings technology and infrastructure investment knowledge, which will support CentrePort’s overall development and strategic direction.”

Jason is a Wellington-based director, strategist and governance consultant with clear expertise in the energy sector. He is currently an independent director of electricity distributor Orion, electrical design, construction and maintenance provider Connetics, and the First Gas group of companies. He was formerly director and chair of car share company Mevo, an independent director of electricity distributor Top Energy and transport provider Red Bus.

Mr Johnstone says Jason joins the Board from 1 September.

“We’re looking forward to what Jason will bring to the board.”

