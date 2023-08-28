Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Head To Take The Helm At Animal And Plant Health NZ

Monday, 28 August 2023
Press Release: Animal and Plant Health New Zealand

Dr Liz Shackleton has been appointed Chief Executive of Animal and Plant Health New Zealand effective from 30 October 2023. Her wealth of strategic leadership experience in agriculture, animal health and biosecurity, across public and private sectors, will help strengthen crop protection and animal health in the country.

Shackleton has been leading the DairyNZ Biosecurity team, including the Mycoplasma bovis Programme team since 2018, and held leadership roles in the pharmaceutical sector after starting her career as a rural veterinarian. She is a chartered member of the NZ Institute of Directors and a board member of the NZ Veterinary Council. “I’ve been privileged to spend my career supporting the primary sector - from gumboots to boardroom - and am passionate about the important role it plays for New Zealand,” she says.

The primary sector generates $55 billion in export earnings, and the membership association works closely with government agencies, industry groups, and other stakeholders, to help bring the necessary innovations to manage pests and diseases so that NZ food can be grown sustainably, efficiently and effectively.

“Liz will be instrumental in implementing the recently rebranded organisation’s strategy which prioritises safeguarding the sustainability of agriculture through ensuring the health of crops and animals,” says co-president of Animal and Plant Health NZ, Vanessa Macdonald.

"Liz's leadership will empower New Zealand's farmers and growers with innovative solutions and best practices, reinforcing their position as frontrunners in producing safe, healthy, and sustainable food for a discerning global market," adds Macdonald.

Shackleton is excited about the opportunity to lead the organisation, given the critical role that healthy crops and animals play in safeguarding our sustainability. “Growing our people, credible science and supportive regulations all play a key role in bringing innovative solutions to the market for members. I look forward to continuing to build on the good work Mark Ross and team have done so far.”

