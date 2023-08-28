Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tackling New Zealand’s 220,000 Tonne Textile Problem

Monday, 28 August 2023, 1:28 pm
Press Release: WasteMINZ

With New Zealand Fashion Week happening this week, a group of waste and textile experts are calling on the industry to start the conversation about what to do with more than 220,000 tonnes of clothes and textiles thrown out in New Zealand each year.

WasteMINZ is hosting an online summit aimed at tackling textile waste next month, which will include speakers from the fashion and textile industries, the Associate Minister for the Environment, Auckland University and more.

Most New Zealanders are aware of fast fashion and the issue of not-made-to-last, barely worn clothing being bought and thrown into landfill, which is the main destination for end-of-life textiles in NZ. While the amount of clothing being bought continues to climb, the number of times a piece of clothing is worn conversely declines.

As a result, op shops are overwhelmed by the estimated 4,000 tonnes of clothing and textiles which often ends up being sent offshore to Pacific Island nations, especially Papua New Guinea. Approximately 50% of what is not sold in op shops or sent overseas is sent to landfill, due to low quality and condition.

Bernadette Casey, from the Textile Reuse Programme, said options for recycling textiles in New Zealand are limited, lack of onshore processing capability means the small amount of textiles that are re-processed are turned into other products, rather than being used to manufacture more clothing. Globally, only 1% of clothing is recycled back into clothing.

With the focus on fast fashion it may come as a surprise that this does not make up the majority of textile waste in Aotearoa.

"We've found in our research that a considerable amount of textile waste also comes from corporate uniforms, hotel linens and hospital linens,” Bernadette said.

New Zealand lags behind many other countries in trying to address the issue of textile waste, Bernadette said.

“Across the EU there is a zero textile to landfill by 2025 policy and a strategy for sustainable and circular textiles. Several European countries have extended producer schemes.

“Australia has launched a voluntary product stewardship scheme for fashion textiles, yet here in New Zealand there is no sign of a voluntary or regulated product stewardship scheme for textiles in sight, and this is something we need to address with urgency.

“We can’t continue to consume and discard clothing and textiles at the current rate and meet our waste and climate goals.”

Summit details:

The Product Stewardship Summit: blueprint or scramble for textiles in Aotearoa? is being held online on Friday 22 September.

The summit brings together brands, textile membership organisations and the resource recovery sector to challenge what a product stewardship scheme for all textiles might look like in NZ and how such a scheme can address the root causes of our textile waste issues.

The term blueprint or scramble was originally used in the energy sector. It refers to different pathways or scenarios to the circular future and advocates for a planned process to getting to a low waste, low emissions future.

Product Stewardship ensures the costs of waste get considered when design, production, distribution and use decisions are made. In this way, product stewardship schemes can contribute to both a reduction in waste and to better recovery of materials from the waste stream. Those who benefit from the product, fund the scheme and activities that may have otherwise been funded by society in general through rates or taxes.

Learn more about the Product Stewardship Summit here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from WasteMINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


EARTHDAY: Global Wave To Halt Plastic Production

People seldom think of water when they think of plastics, but making a plastic water bottle requires six times as much water as the bottle itself contains. With over five trillion pieces of plastic floating around in our oceans, the dire repercussions of pollution on all marine life are impossible to ignore. More

Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 