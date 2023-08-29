Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commercial Fishers Support Focus On A Healthier Hauraki Gulf, Ask Not To Be Misunderstood

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 9:10 am
Press Release: Seafood New Zealand

Seafood New Zealand has reacted to today’s Government announcement about consulting on proposals to dramatically restrict trawling and Danish seining in the Hauraki Gulf. The industry body says it wants a stronger focus on the health of the Gulf generally, but warns that the consultation process risks being ineffective if people do not understand how these fishing methods really work.

Dr Jeremy Helson, CEO of Seafood New Zealand says some commercial methods are misunderstood and their effects mischaracterised. “We as an industry take some responsibility for that lack of understanding but we are trying to help explain and educate people about how commercial fishing works and how different types of fishing work. We need the science to come through and really be listened to. For our part, commercial fishers want and need a healthy Hauraki Gulf and we are stepping up to play our part in that.”

Bottom trawling is a fishing method that is used to catch more than 70% of New Zealand’s commercially-caught fish. Most trawling is done over sandy, muddy surfaces in well-established fishing grounds. Dr Helson says in the Hauraki Gulf, fishers are already limiting their fishing to grounds where they have fished for many years. “We manage to work within the considerable restrictions already in place on commercial fishing, to provide fish for Aucklanders and beyond. We are keen adopters of new technologies and that’s why our fishing methods keep improving. We want that trend to continue, through the Fisheries Industry Transformation Plan.

“Anyone submitting to the Hauraki Gulf consultation that opens tomorrow should know that fishers are as focused on a healthy Gulf as any and every other stakeholder. They care deeply about the environment in which they work. To really improve the health of this precious part of Aotearoa, we need to face the really hard stuff – the impact of climate change, run-off from the land, risk from invasive pest species and the sheer volume of use by a growing population that the Gulf experiences. Commercial fishing can’t do all the heavy lifting on this work. It needs to involve everyone who cares about our big blue backyard.

“Moving the fishing effort outside the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park means more fuel use and increased costs which means fish could become less accessible to New Zealanders. It could have other unintended consequences that don’t actually help achieve a healthier Gulf.

“We have worked faithfully for many years with Government and with other partners in the mission to protect the Hauraki Gulf and we will continue to do so. We ask that access to fish for New Zealanders and respect for the science be considered by everyone who is contemplating submitting as part of the Government’s consultation process.”

© Scoop Media

Seafood New Zealand

Seafood New Zealand

Seafood New Zealand’s primarily focus is deepwater and inshore wild capture fisheries, but works closely with other sectors to ensure a thriving and sustainable seafood sector that is valued by New Zealanders and our trading partners.

New Zealand's seafood industry plays a key role in the country's economy, contributing around $2 billion in export earnings and employing more than 16,500 people, who provide New Zealand and the world with high quality, nutritious and great tasting seafood.

The seafood industry is committed to providing high quality careers in local communities through our sustainable and innovative provision of safe seafood.

Contact Seafood New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Extreme Weather Trims Chorus Result

Chorus reported a 60% drop in full-year net profit at $25M, down from $64M a year ago. Part of that can be attributed to $10M one-off costs that hit the company following the extreme weather earlier this year. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More

MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 