Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Prime Retail Sector Leads The Way As Demand For Quality Drives Christchurch Commercial Real Estate Growth

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 9:19 am
Press Release: JLL

The latest Market Snapshots from commercial real estate consultancy JLL paint a positive picture for the future of the Garden City.

The Snapshots analyse activity within the industrial, office and retail property sectors in New Zealand’s three main centres through the second quarter of 2023. While there are positive trends for Christchurch across all three sectors, JLL NZ’s Head of Research, Gavin Read, says the CBD’s retail market in particular stands out with rents rising and vacancy falling.

“Prime rents in the central city have increased significantly through the year, with upper end rents up by $100 per square metre this last quarter – and we fully expect these top end rents to hit $900 per square metre by the end of the year.”

The CBD registered a fall in vacancy rates, despite over 5,500 square metres of space being added to the city’s retail stock over the last few months. However, the story was slightly different outside of the CBD with the Victoria Street and ‘Fringe South’ precincts both experiencing small vacancy increases.

Rents and vacancy have remained fairly static in the industrial sector through the first half of the year. But with approximately 60,000 square metres of leasable space having been added to the city’s stock this last quarter, Read says he anticipates modest positive movement for both by the end of the year.

“We can see average prime industrial rents increasing by $5 per square metre as demand for quality warehouses near arterial routes intensifies and large-scale occupiers start to move from secondary warehouses to better quality premises.”

The demand for quality premises is also visible in the office market, where a 1.4% fall in prime vacancy has been mirrored by an increase in secondary vacancy.

Investor interest is also increasing in this market with two notable transactions taking place this last quarter: 151 Cambridge Terrace, which sold for $36.5M at an initial yield of 6.20% and 12 Oxford Terrace, which sold for $16.75M. JLL Head of Agency – Christchurch, Ben Cameron, says recent activity at the lower end of the market indicates investors are seeing a rebound right around the corner.

“The investment market is highly liquid at certain price bands, specifically in the sub-$3 million market – and the increased level of activity and investor enquiry at the lower end of the market demonstrates confidence of a possible rebound.”

“The capital markets, with assets at the higher price points, are still in an expanding environment with cost being the biggest driver of softening yields.”

– ends –

JLL’s Q2 Market Snapshots are available for download here:

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from JLL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Extreme Weather Trims Chorus Result

Chorus reported a 60% drop in full-year net profit at $25M, down from $64M a year ago. Part of that can be attributed to $10M one-off costs that hit the company following the extreme weather earlier this year. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More

MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 