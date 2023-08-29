Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gull Opens New Site On Carbine Road, Mount Wellington

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 9:22 am
Press Release: Gull New Zealand

Gull New Zealand announced today that it has opened a new station in Auckland, bringing everyday fuel savings to more motorists without the fuss of a loyalty card, minimum spends or fuel limits.

Located at 80 Carbine Rd, Mount Wellington, Auckland, the new unmanned station will be open 24/7 and will offer three grades of fuel at competitive prices: 91, 98 and Diesel.

The new site is conveniently located next to one of New Zealand’s largest shopping malls (Sylvia Park, Auckland) and is also close to major arterial routes, namely the Southeastern / Mount Wellington Highways and State Highway 1.

Gull’s CEO Dan Gilbert says the company is delighted to open a new site in the area to spread ‘The Gull Effect’ and offer the East Auckland community more fuel choices and convenience.

“In addition to our Marua Road site in Mount Wellington, we’ve been looking forward to opening another station in the area so more customers can enjoy the savings and competition we always deliver.

“We want our customers to be able to access our stations easily, and with this new site being right next to Sylvia Park and close to motorways, it will be a very convenient location for shoppers as well as the wider community,” says Gilbert.

‘The Gull Effect’, a term coined by the New Zealand Automobile Association (AA) in 2013, results in localised fuel price drops across the board and delivers savings directly back to customers. Research shows that consumers can benefit by a saving of around $100 per household, per year, as a result of the price drops.

About Gull

Gull launched in New Zealand in 1998 with the building of its state-of-the-art terminal in Mount Maunganui. Gull’s tanks were relocated from Marsden Point by barge, a feat the opposition said was “impossible”. Gull made the first retail sales of petrol in 1999 and has grown its network to over 115 unmanned, manned and marina sites nationwide. This network continues to grow as we strategically pinpoint locations that prioritise convenience and accessibility for our valued customers.

At the core of the Gull brand is an unwavering dedication to providing unbeatable value (without the fuss of loyalty cards, minimum spends or fuel limits) and this drives our commitment to ‘fuel the savings’ of Kiwi motorists. Gull is independently credited with keeping the fuel market competitive and with providing savings to the Kiwi motorist through what the Automobile Association coined ‘The Gull Effect’ which is the response to a localised price drop trend across competitor sites following Gull’s introduction into a newgeographic location.

In the past 25 years, Gull has consistently challenged the status quo, leading the charge in introducing many innovative products to the New Zealand market well ahead of the opposition. From the pioneering Mt Maunganui terminal to the introduction of unmanned service stations, Gull remains dedicated to ensuring affordable and hassle-free fuel delivery for consumers.

For more information, please visit www.gull.nz

