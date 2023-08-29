Accelerating Data Innovation Across New Zealand

(Auckland, New Zealand) As a business who believes that the world is one big data problem waiting to be solved, Qrious is excited to announce that it is a ‘Black Diamond’ sponsor of the New Zealand leg of The Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour. Auckland is just one of the Tour’s 26 stops around the globe.

“As a New Zealand Snowflake partner, Qrious is focused on accelerating innovation around the use of big data by companies across New Zealand. Transitioning away from legacy systems to the innovative use of data and cloud computing is a challenge facing most modern businesses.The Data Cloud World Tour is our way of investing in New Zealand’s collective potential to lead the world in our understanding and use of big data,” explains Stephen Ponsford, CEO - Qrious.

Qrious is heavily invested in innovation and developing solutions that accelerate data-driven intelligence. Its customers have access to several world-first solutions that are accelerating migration to the cloud and the modernisation of data platforms.

Transformation in action

Recently, Apex NZ turned to Qrious to help design and launch an entirely modern data platform using a Snowflake data warehouse solution, with DBT for modeling and transforms with FiveTran for ingesting data on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Using their old system, it would take Apex a staggering seven hours to run a tax year-end report for one of its bigger clients. This new integration will enable Apex to run an entire report for as many as three big clients, and a handful of smaller clients in just seven minutes. The new pace is a gamechanger in terms of ROI via efficiency and Apex is now producing complex tax reporting for over 1 million investors more than 50 times faster than a year ago and has a data platform that will enable them to scale their service another 10x with speed, accuracy and confidence.

Apex NZ has dozens more reports and other analytical needs lined up to migrate over to Snowflake/DBT and the mission now is to keep the momentum going, delivering value early and often for clients. “We're really just at the beginning of our data platform journey. This is a crucial building block for our future, and we’re excited to see what new capabilities we will build for clients on top of this,” said the team (full case study here).

Bringing data innovation to local shores

“We’re excited to continue to help local businesses tap into the power of cloud technology and big data to scale their efficiency and impact; and we’re honoured to be partnering with Snowflake to bring The Data Cloud World Tour to local shores,” concludes Stephen.

