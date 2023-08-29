Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Accelerating Data Innovation Across New Zealand

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Qrious

(Auckland, New Zealand) As a business who believes that the world is one big data problem waiting to be solved, Qrious is excited to announce that it is a ‘Black Diamond’ sponsor of the New Zealand leg of The Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour. Auckland is just one of the Tour’s 26 stops around the globe.

“As a New Zealand Snowflake partner, Qrious is focused on accelerating innovation around the use of big data by companies across New Zealand. Transitioning away from legacy systems to the innovative use of data and cloud computing is a challenge facing most modern businesses.The Data Cloud World Tour is our way of investing in New Zealand’s collective potential to lead the world in our understanding and use of big data,” explains Stephen Ponsford, CEO - Qrious.

Qrious is heavily invested in innovation and developing solutions that accelerate data-driven intelligence. Its customers have access to several world-first solutions that are accelerating migration to the cloud and the modernisation of data platforms.

Transformation in action

Recently, Apex NZ turned to Qrious to help design and launch an entirely modern data platform using a Snowflake data warehouse solution, with DBT for modeling and transforms with FiveTran for ingesting data on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Using their old system, it would take Apex a staggering seven hours to run a tax year-end report for one of its bigger clients. This new integration will enable Apex to run an entire report for as many as three big clients, and a handful of smaller clients in just seven minutes. The new pace is a gamechanger in terms of ROI via efficiency and Apex is now producing complex tax reporting for over 1 million investors more than 50 times faster than a year ago and has a data platform that will enable them to scale their service another 10x with speed, accuracy and confidence.

Apex NZ has dozens more reports and other analytical needs lined up to migrate over to Snowflake/DBT and the mission now is to keep the momentum going, delivering value early and often for clients. “We're really just at the beginning of our data platform journey. This is a crucial building block for our future, and we’re excited to see what new capabilities we will build for clients on top of this,” said the team (full case study here).

Bringing data innovation to local shores

“We’re excited to continue to help local businesses tap into the power of cloud technology and big data to scale their efficiency and impact; and we’re honoured to be partnering with Snowflake to bring The Data Cloud World Tour to local shores,” concludes Stephen.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Qrious on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Extreme Weather Trims Chorus Result

Chorus reported a 60% drop in full-year net profit at $25M, down from $64M a year ago. Part of that can be attributed to $10M one-off costs that hit the company following the extreme weather earlier this year. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More

MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 