Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vero Announces Key Findings Of SME Insurance Index 2023 Including Growing Concern Of Climate For Small Businesses

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 10:03 am
Press Release: Vero

Vero New Zealand has today announced some of the key findings from the Vero SME Insurance Index 2023.

New research from Vero found that one in five businesses are expressing growing concern about the impacts of climate change.

Sacha Cowlrick Executive General Manager, Business at Vero says, due to the severe weather events this year the insurer had a particular focus within the Vero SME Insurance Index 2023 survey on climate change and the perception and awareness of natural disaster risk and impact.

“There has been a definite shift in attitudes towards climate change and that showed in the results, with not only rural businesses experiencing heightened concerns, but direct buyers, large businesses, and those operating in farm-based or temporary work sites, like construction.”

The findings highlighted the rising unease among businesses about natural disasters, with 18% expressing increased worry compared to only 7% in 2021. Additionally, a third of businesses perceive themselves to be at moderate to high risk of being affected by natural disasters.

The research also indicated that the number of businesses who feel prepared to respond to climate change has remained unchanged since 2020, with figures consistent at 37%.

Cowlrick says, this is a significant area where brokers have the opportunity to help clients feel better prepared.

As the seventh edition of the Vero SME Insurance Index 2023, the insurer surveyed over 750 businesses across Aotearoa to acquire a deeper understanding of the insurance behaviours and attitudes of small businesses and their insurance requirements.

Other key findings coming from this research include the significant concerns many businesses have regarding the economic downturn, with majority reporting varying degrees of impact due to inflation.

The research also highlighted price sensitivity being particularly heightened for SMEs, revealing that price-sensitive businesses demonstrated a higher tendency to make insurance changes that potentially increase their business risks. This finding highlights the value of brokers being present at renewal time.

The insights released today are part of the wider Vero SME Insurance Index 2023 package due to be released to market later this week.

“The research should highlight to SMEs how Vero is contributing to the wider New Zealand insurance market and provide brokers and advisers insights into what SMEs require from their insurance, and where they can add value for the customer.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Vero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Vital Solar: Regulation of Solar Power Industry

Nationwide power failures from an overextended grid, rising demand, and bad weather can be reduced by encouraging household self-reliance through solar power, but improved regulation of the solar installation industry is sorely needed. More


Digitl: Extreme Weather Trims Chorus Result

Chorus reported a 60% drop in full-year net profit at $25M, down from $64M a year ago. Part of that can be attributed to $10M one-off costs that hit the company following the extreme weather earlier this year. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More

MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 