2023 PMA Conference Official Programme Announced

The 27th Annual Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Conference, comprising the largest assembly of Pacific health professionals, is set to take place in the Cook Islands from September 6 to September 8, 2023 in Rarotonga, and September 11, 2023 in Aitutaki; the first PMA conference hosted in the Pacific Islands since pre-Covid. The 2023 PMA Conference is delivered in partnership with the Te Marae Ora Cook Islands Ministry of Health.

The Conference will feature a number of Pacific health leaders from across the region, including Cook Islands Minister of Health, Hon. Vainetutai Rose Toki Brown, Cook Islands Secretary of Health, Bob Williams and Kiribati Secretary of Health, Benny Teuea. The Conference will also hear from PMA Group Board Director, Sir Collin Tukuitonga, Dame Teuila Percival, as well as Jonathon and Leanndra Ross who are travelling from Alaska to speak about indigenous-led conservation and the transformative power of story.

This year's theme for the PMA Conference is “Te ‘Akirata ‘Ou – The New Dawn". Some of the guiding principles of the conference includes Being Brave: Humanitarian Assistance and responding to the climate crisis, Best Practice: Primary care and health system resilience, Brilliant: Our future workforce and Bold Innovation: Mental health access and integration.

The annual Conference has become renowned as a space for growth, networking and sharing, providing opportunities for innovation and collaboration, and also providing a platform where a collective approach to the challenges faced by Pacific people in the health sector is realised and implemented.

PMA Chief Executive, Mrs Debbie Sorensen, speaks on the value of the annual event.

“Having this space, where some of the greatest advocates and leaders can come together to share insights and solutions for our own people, is so important. We are so proud to have witnessed the conference grow as it has over the past few decades, and to know that many of our own people, working in the health sector, have benefited from the discussions and the initiatives that have stemmed from this conference.

“It is always a privilege for us to witness the engagement from our partners and the participants, whose willingness to attend or support this conference in any way, shape or form makes it that much more meaningful and impactful.”

The PMA Conference Programme can be viewed here.

