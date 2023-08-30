Inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Award Finalists Announced

The Judges of the inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards have just announced the finalists for 2023.

Dr Linda Wright, CEO of the New Zealand Hydrogen Council, says a total of 42 nominations were received, which were narrowed down to 24 finalists competing for six award categories, with several companies and individuals being successful in more than one category.

“The panel of judges were particularly impressed with the high calibre and depth of the nominations across the categories and would like to congratulate all of successful finalists,” Linda Wright says.

“These organisations and individuals truly reflect the innovation and commitment of industry to decarbonising New Zealand’s economy.

The judges included Ian Kennedy (Chair, Japan New Zealand Business Council), Stephen Canny (Chair, New Zealand Hydrogen Council), Hayley Alexander (CEO, Alexander Group), and Elizabeth Halstead (New Zealand Energy Business Leader, Arup).

The winner of each category will be announced during the H2 2 ZERO Summit Gala Diner on Thursday 7 September.

The Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards Finalists for 2023 are:

FUTURE HYDROGEN LEADER AWARD Dr. Vedran Jovic, GNS Science Mohsin Ijaz, University of Otago Jonas Meier, Fabrum Caitlin Mowatt, Auckland Transport HYDROGEN TRANSPORT AWARD NZ Post H W Richardson Group Toyota New Zealand Hyundai New Zealand Auckland Transport INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARD Global Bus Ventures Halcyon Power Fabrum Meridian Energy INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD Bspkl Global Bus Ventures Toyota New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand OUR PEOPLE AWARD Tuaropaki Trust Fabrum PERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD Mike Parker, Global Bus Ventures Aya Inagaki, Halcyon Power Rori Moore, Toyota New Zealand Sir Stephen Tindall, K1W1 Dr. Ojas Mahapatra, Fabrum

© Scoop Media

