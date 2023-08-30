Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Award Finalists Announced

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Hydrogen Council

The Judges of the inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards have just announced the finalists for 2023.

Dr Linda Wright, CEO of the New Zealand Hydrogen Council, says a total of 42 nominations were received, which were narrowed down to 24 finalists competing for six award categories, with several companies and individuals being successful in more than one category.

“The panel of judges were particularly impressed with the high calibre and depth of the nominations across the categories and would like to congratulate all of successful finalists,” Linda Wright says.

“These organisations and individuals truly reflect the innovation and commitment of industry to decarbonising New Zealand’s economy.

The judges included Ian Kennedy (Chair, Japan New Zealand Business Council), Stephen Canny (Chair, New Zealand Hydrogen Council), Hayley Alexander (CEO, Alexander Group), and Elizabeth Halstead (New Zealand Energy Business Leader, Arup).

The winner of each category will be announced during the H2 2 ZERO Summit Gala Diner on Thursday 7 September.

The Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards Finalists for 2023 are:

FUTURE HYDROGEN LEADER AWARD 
Dr. Vedran Jovic, GNS Science
Mohsin Ijaz, University of Otago
Jonas Meier, Fabrum
Caitlin Mowatt, Auckland Transport
 
HYDROGEN TRANSPORT AWARD  
NZ Post
H W Richardson Group 
Toyota New Zealand 
Hyundai New Zealand 
Auckland Transport 
 
INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARD 
Global Bus Ventures 
Halcyon Power 
Fabrum
Meridian Energy 
 
INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD 
Bspkl
Global Bus Ventures 
Toyota New Zealand 
Emirates Team New Zealand 
 
OUR PEOPLE AWARD 
Tuaropaki Trust 
Fabrum
 
PERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD 
Mike Parker, Global Bus Ventures
Aya Inagaki, Halcyon Power
Rori Moore, Toyota New Zealand
Sir Stephen Tindall, K1W1
Dr. Ojas Mahapatra, Fabrum

