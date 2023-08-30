Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Free Fares NZ Urges National To Keep Public Transport Discounts

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Free Fares NZ

Free Fares NZ is deeply disappointed in the latest National Party announcement to discontinue public transport discounts in the midst of a cost of living and climate crisis.

“It is vital that half priced public transport fares are preserved and expanded if we are to meet our climate obligations and support people who experience transport poverty.” says Free Fares campaign spokesperson Steve Maran.

Waka Kotahi found that discounted fares increased ridership, with hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders taking public transport instead of private transport due to half price fares. “The new discounts have meant more people are able to afford travel to places of work, learning, and community in a climate-friendly mode of transport.” says Free Fares campaign spokesperson Hana Pilkinton-Ching.

“Those currently eligible for the public transport discounts - children, young people, community service card holders, and some total mobility card holders - are simultaneously the least likely to benefit from the proposed tax cuts and the least likely to have affordable transport options if the discounts were to be stripped away. It is unconscionable to remove this vital support to pay for tax cuts.” says Maran.

Pilkinton-Ching says that “the public transport discounts are also supported by the majority of New Zealanders, so it’s a no-brainer to keep them”. Multiple polls from late 2022 revealed that four in five New Zealand adults wanted half price fares for everyone to be made permanent. Around 100 organisations including Local Government New Zealand, Universities New Zealand, unions, and a broad range of other organisations are members of the coalition behind the Free Fares campaign, advocating for free public transport for all students, under-25s, Community Services Card holders, and Total Mobility Card holders and their support people. Tens of thousands of New Zealanders have signed petitions in support of this.

Maran says “We urge the National Party to reconsider its stance on public transport discounts.”

“Other parties can also show leadership by committing to maintaining the existing discounts and expanding them to be 100% free and include tertiary students and all total mobility card holders.”

Pilkinton-Ching says “Free Fares NZ will continue to campaign for 100% free public transport for all under-25s, Community Services Card holders, Total Mobility Card holders and their support people, and students - whoever forms the next government. We know this is absolutely crucial for climate, cost of living and social connection.”

