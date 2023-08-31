Napier Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

30 August

One lucky Lotto player from Napier will be ending the month on a high after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Napier City Pak N Save in Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Hamilton will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Hamilton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Napier City Pak N Save or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

