Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZME Launches Viva Local Life Across Its Five Regional Newspapers

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 9:53 am
Press Release: NZME

One of New Zealand’s most loved lifestyle, fashion, food, beauty and design publications will soon be localised and available in regions across the country with the introduction of Viva Local Life in New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s five regional newspapers.

From this Saturday 2 September, readers of Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Hawke's Bay Today and the Whanganui Chronicle, will find the first edition of Viva Local Life in their newspaper. Readers of The Northern Advocate will see their first edition on Saturday 9 September.

Carolyn Luey, NZME Chief Digital and Publishing Officer, says NZME is thrilled to be extending a new, localised version of the ever-popular Viva into its regional mastheads.

“As a well-known, much-loved brand, we continue to extend Viva’s scope, having introduced our new digital subscription platform Viva Premium earlier this year. The introduction of Viva Local Life into our regional papers will not only increase awareness of Viva and provide fantastic lifestyle content for our regional audiences’ reading pleasure, but it also opens up great opportunities for national and local advertisers alike, whose businesses are a perfect fit with the iconic Viva brand,” says Luey.

Amanda Linnell, Viva Editor, says she’s proud to see Viva’s offering further extended across regional New Zealand.

“Viva has a huge following, with more than 260,000 readers of our weekly magazine in the NZ Herald, as well as thousands of online readers and subscribers to Viva Premium. Viva Local Life will bring together the best original lifestyle content from local, national and international editorial teams and contributors, for the enjoyment of our regional subscribers. We’re really looking forward to sharing the best of Viva with more of our valued readers,” she says.

To access Viva content online and subscribe to Viva Premium,

click here

.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZME on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Vital Solar: Regulation of Solar Power Industry

Nationwide power failures from an overextended grid, rising demand, and bad weather can be reduced by encouraging household self-reliance through solar power, but improved regulation of the solar installation industry is sorely needed. More


Digitl: Extreme Weather Trims Chorus Result

Chorus reported a 60% drop in full-year net profit at $25M, down from $64M a year ago. Part of that can be attributed to $10M one-off costs that hit the company following the extreme weather earlier this year. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More

MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 