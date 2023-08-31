NZME Launches Viva Local Life Across Its Five Regional Newspapers

One of New Zealand’s most loved lifestyle, fashion, food, beauty and design publications will soon be localised and available in regions across the country with the introduction of Viva Local Life in New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s five regional newspapers.

From this Saturday 2 September, readers of Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Hawke's Bay Today and the Whanganui Chronicle, will find the first edition of Viva Local Life in their newspaper. Readers of The Northern Advocate will see their first edition on Saturday 9 September.

Carolyn Luey, NZME Chief Digital and Publishing Officer, says NZME is thrilled to be extending a new, localised version of the ever-popular Viva into its regional mastheads.

“As a well-known, much-loved brand, we continue to extend Viva’s scope, having introduced our new digital subscription platform Viva Premium earlier this year. The introduction of Viva Local Life into our regional papers will not only increase awareness of Viva and provide fantastic lifestyle content for our regional audiences’ reading pleasure, but it also opens up great opportunities for national and local advertisers alike, whose businesses are a perfect fit with the iconic Viva brand,” says Luey.

Amanda Linnell, Viva Editor, says she’s proud to see Viva’s offering further extended across regional New Zealand.

“Viva has a huge following, with more than 260,000 readers of our weekly magazine in the NZ Herald, as well as thousands of online readers and subscribers to Viva Premium. Viva Local Life will bring together the best original lifestyle content from local, national and international editorial teams and contributors, for the enjoyment of our regional subscribers. We’re really looking forward to sharing the best of Viva with more of our valued readers,” she says.

To access Viva content online and subscribe to Viva Premium,

click here

.

© Scoop Media

